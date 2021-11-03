The Amazon hit series, based on the book by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett is on its second season, parts of which are currently being filmed in Scotland.

Carrington Road is currently closed until November 4, with film crews spotted near Fettes College and Inverleith Park.

The series will once again be directed by Scottish film and TV director Douglas Mackinnon who has expressed his delight at filming in his home country again.

He said: “Taking Good Omens to my home country of Scotland to film a second season is an exciting dream come true for me.

"And with Michael Sheen and David Tennant returning as Aziraphale and Crowley, we really have an angel and a demon on our side.”

Amazon has described the series, saying it will: “explore storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley.

Filming in Inverleith park.

Having been on Earth since The Beginning and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.”

Author, co creator of Good Omens and executive producer Neil Gaiman added: “It’s thirty-one years since ‘Good Omens’ was published.

"Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with ‘Good Omens,’ and where the story went next. And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there.”

