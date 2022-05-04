Join us as The Scotman’s self confessed film fanatics, myself and Dave Hepburn meet cult film star Greg Sestero of The Room fame in episode 10 of The Scotman ‘vodcast’ (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic.

We have been away for a fortnight after taking some well earned holiday time, but returned with our very first special guest to chat about his new horror movie Miracle Valley, his spooky experiences in Scotland on his current UK tour and the weird and wonderful career that blossomed thanks to Tommy Wisseau’s cult-classic The Room – aka ‘the Citizen Kane of bad movies.’

Greg was kind enough to say ‘oh hai’ as only he can from a coffee shop in Birmingham and we catch up about his recent experience of sold out shows at Glasgow and Edinburgh’s Everyman Cinema, how the reaction to his new horror Miracle Valley has been and what we can expect new as he the American actor and director spreads his wings in Hollywood.

His new movie, Miracle Valley, sees an obsessive photographer named David (played by Greg) and his girlfriend as they are invited to a desert getaway in search of an ultra-rare bird that could hand him fortune, fame and may even mend the fading relationship between the pair. However, in true horror movie fashion, things takes a turn for the worse when they meet ‘Father Jake’ – a priest (played by Rick Edwards) who heads up a sinister cult.

Greg opens up on the real life story that inspired the movie, and why he enjoys portraying some of his real life experiences on the big screen.

Myself and David both quiz Greg on his venture into horror, what inspirations he took, why he took the plunge into genre film making and ask how the reaction to the new feature has been in the Scotland and further afield.

Of course, with the 20 year anniversary of The Room fast approaching, co-host David lays to rest some of the questions that have plagued him since its 2003 release, while we take a sneak peak into the life of Mark, Tommy and the cult that has become The Room.

Tommy Wiseau (L) and this week's guest Greg Sestero on the red carpet. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

There’s all that, and much more as we bring a special episode for episode 10.

It is another jam packed, light hearted episode, packed to the brim with a passion for cinema and we’d love it if you’d join us.