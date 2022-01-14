Henry Cavill has joined the remake of the 1986 cult classic Highlander.

The Superman actor is in talks for one of the lead roles in the film, which is being directed by John Wick’s Chad Stahelski.

Cavill, 38, posted to his Instagram: “Very exciting news today! I've been a fan of Highlander since I was lad.

Henry Cavill (Here as Geralt in The Witcher) is in talks to join the cast of the Highlander reboot

"From the movies in all of their 80s, Queen slathered glory to the TV show with an actor who looked remarkably like one of my brothers.

“Being not shy with swords, and having a director as talented as Chad Stahelski at the helm, this is an opportunity like no other.

"Deep diving into franchise storytelling with all the tools at our disposal, is going to make this an adventure I (and hopefully all of you) shall never forget.”

Cavill also said he’s been dipping into his Scottish heritage and getting his research underway for the role – posting a picture of some Scottish books, sherry, and a sgian-dubh.

The news has sent lightning bolts across the internet, with many excited for Cavill to bring his physicality from The Witcher to the part.

Who will Henry Cavill play in the new Highlander film?

Henry Cavill will take on the iconic role of the Highlander himself Connor MacLeod – portrayed in the original by Christopher Lambert.

Let’s hope he can improve on Lambert’s attempt at a Scottish accent.

Who is directing the new Highlander film?

As previously mentioned, Chad Stahelski will be directing. Originally a stunt artist, his big break was working in The Matrix and he’s gone on to direct the hugely successful John Wick franchise, also starring Keanu Reeves.

On considering Henry Cavill as the Highlander, the director said he “obviously has the physicality, but that doesn’t mean a whole lot if you can’t also carry the empathy of a character that’s lived 500 years”.

But, upon meeting Cavill, Stahelski said the actor was “immediately riffing on the idea of the burden of immortality and you could see in his eyes that he can transform himself from being a young, vibrant soul to an old, wise soul”.

Ryan J. Condal is down to write the screenplay, alongside Kerry Williamson. Condal is known for writing Rampage, Hercules, and new Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon.

While Williamson was a writer for Alex Cross, starring Tyler Perry, and What Happened to Monday with Noomi Rapace, Glenn Close, and Willem Dafoe.

Who else has been cast for the new Highlander film?

Ever since the reboot was announced, rumours have raged about who will play the legendary characters.

No actors other than Henry Cavill have been confirmed so far, which has led to speculation on who will play who.

Personally, I’d like to see The Mandalorian actor Pedro Pascal take on the role of Ramírez, previously portrayed by Sean Connery. While Jason Momoa could be an worthy choice to play formidable villain The Kurgan.

Who would be your dream actors for the Highlander remake?

When will the new Highlander film be in cinemas?

The movie is still in its very early stages, but it has been confirmed filming will begin in 2022.

It is being produced by Lionsgate and has the tagline: “An immortal Scottish swordsman faces off with other immortal warriors in order to obtain a coveted ability.”

Stay tuned for more updates and remember: There can only be one!

