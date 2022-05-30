With the Love Island villa opening next week, we’ve got our first look at the Islanders who will be walking that catwalk a week from today. Hailing from all over the UK (although sadly no Scots in sight so far), the incoming Islanders are ready for their very own summer of love.

Ranging from 19 years old, the youngest Love Island contestant yet, to late 20s, there are people of all ages and backgrounds in this year’s villa, all ready to have some chats and hopefully find love.

With 11 contestants announced so far instead of the usual 12, we think there’ll be a surprise twist in store next Monday night when Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are then available the following morning on BritBox

There’s just one week to go before we’ll see them all together, but for now you can pick your favourites from the first photos released of the contestants, clad in swimsuits and waving the flag of love. Here are all 11 Love Island contestants we know about so far. For more information on everyone in the lineup, here’s our breakdown.

Undefined: readMore

Undefined: readMore

1. Amber Beckford The 24-year-old nanny from London is gearing up for the summer of love, saying that she’s looking forward to “chit chat with the girls”. "I can definitely be opinionated so I’m not sure how that’s going to go down,” Amber said. “As I work with kids I have patience with kids but adults, they annoy me!! Photo: ITV Photo Sales

2. Luca Bish 23-year-old Luca doesn't mess around when it comes to dating: "If I think you’re the one or I like you, I’ll take you out on a date but other than that, if we talk and I don’t like where it’s going - then I won’t be throwing out dates." Photo: ITV Photo Sales

3. Ikenna Ekwonna Ikenna hope to bring "spontaneity and excitement" to the villa in his search for love. Photo: ITV Photo Sales

4. Andrew Le Page We all know how important loyalty is in Love Island - and luckily Andrew is just that. "When I’m with someone I'm very loyal, I’m a good boyfriend as when I’m with someone I’m all for them," the 27-year-old says. Photo: ITV Photo Sales