With the Love Island villa opening next week, we’ve got our first look at the Islanders who will be walking that catwalk a week from today. Hailing from all over the UK (although sadly no Scots in sight so far), the incoming Islanders are ready for their very own summer of love.
Ranging from 19 years old, the youngest Love Island contestant yet, to late 20s, there are people of all ages and backgrounds in this year’s villa, all ready to have some chats and hopefully find love.
With 11 contestants announced so far instead of the usual 12, we think there’ll be a surprise twist in store next Monday night when Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are then available the following morning on BritBox
There’s just one week to go before we’ll see them all together, but for now you can pick your favourites from the first photos released of the contestants, clad in swimsuits and waving the flag of love. Here are all 11 Love Island contestants we know about so far. For more information on everyone in the lineup, here’s our breakdown.