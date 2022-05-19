The summer of Love Island is just around the corner and, although the start date, contestants, or new look of the villa is being kept closely under wraps for now, rumours are flying about who might be entering the Mallorcan villa this year. From influencers and actors to students and sportspeople, sources close to the reality TV show have hinted that various different people might be walking into the villa and onto our screens in a few weeks time.

Here’s a look at some of the people rumoured to be entering the Love Island villa in 2023.

All the Love Island contestants rumoured for 2022

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

London and Istanbul-based actor Ekin-Su has 346,000 followers and has previously starred in a Turkish TV series, Kuzey Yildizi. The Sun reported that a show insider said that "Ekin-Su is the perfect contestant to get viewers tuning in this summer," as "not only is she beautiful, she’s also used to being on TV and moves in showbiz circles so she’s sure to bring fireworks."

Sophie Draper

Love Island returns this June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Photo: ITV.

In early April, a source spoke to The Sun about 22-year-old Sophie, a beauty salon owner based in Nottingham, reportedly saying that “Love Island bosses think she could be a good fit for the show. It's early days still but she definitely has potential”.

The business owner has 20,000 followers on Instagram and is used to celebrity limelight, having dates Aston Villa footballer Matty Cash from 2017 to 2021.

Kat Harrison

According to sources speaking to The Sun, Northumbria University student Kat could be an Islander in 2022. Love Island producers are rumoured to think that she "has the full package, brains and beauty, and could bring a lot to the table".

What’s more she’s "no stranger to a bit of the limelight", due to her previously dating Geordie Shore star Marty McKenna.

Joshua Legrove

Model and boxer Joshua could be a “perfect fit for the show”, according to an insider’s comments to The Sun.

Brad McDermott

Brother to previous Love Island contestant Zara McDermott in 2018, artist Brad is also rumoured to be entering the villa. A source told The Sun that Brad has seen how appearing on Love Island has completely transformed Zara’s life. Though she didn’t find long-term love, it has served as a great platform for her. She also had a great time there, and he thinks it would be a great laugh".

Gemma Owen

Another rumoured mini-celeb to be taking part in Love Island 2022 is England footballer Michael Owen’s 19-year-old daughter.

A source told The Sun that "ITV bosses are scrambling to get her signed up for this year’s Love Island." They added that "weeks spent lounging about in a bikini is going to give her beachwear line the sort of boost most firms can only dream about and make her a huge star herself."

Jordan Spencer