From the neon signs to the brand new fire pit, here's a look at the new Love Island villa from every angle.

Love Island 2022: First look at the Love Island Villa in 2022 after brand new design

ITV has released photos of the Love Island 2022 Villa ahead of the start of the eight season next week.

By Rachael Davies
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 1:44 pm

With Love Island’s first episode airing next week on June 6th, we’ll be spending a lot of time with the Love Island Villa on our screens over the next few months. Now you can get your first look at the new and improved design of the house in its Mallorcan location.

From the expanded firepit to the fresh neon signs, the Villa is brand new but still with that recognisable Love Island feeling.

The Islanders have been announced (although sadly without any Scots), the odds are being calculated, and our TVs are ready and waiting. Ahead of the eighth season starting on ITV2 and ITV Hub next week, here’s your very first look at the Villa for 2022.

1. Firepit

The firepit is the heart of the Love Island Villa - and this year it's bigger than ever before. For extra dramatic effect, the entrance to the firepit has now also been converted into a mini catwalk, perfect for the Islanders and Laura Whitmore to stride across.

Photo: ITV / Love Island

2. Views of Mallorca

The garden is dotted with the usual colourful bean bags, now with matching fake cactuses as some extra decoration. The villa looks out onto the surrounding landscape of Mallorca.

Photo: ITV / Love Island

3. Working Out

Of course, the Love Island villa wouldn't be complete without a space for the Islanders to stay in shape - with the essential inspiring neon sign.

Photo: ITV / Love Island

4. A Spot to Lounge

Place your bets: how long before someone is pulled for a chat on one of these loungers?

Photo: ITV / Love Island

