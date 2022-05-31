With Love Island’s first episode airing next week on June 6th, we’ll be spending a lot of time with the Love Island Villa on our screens over the next few months. Now you can get your first look at the new and improved design of the house in its Mallorcan location.
From the expanded firepit to the fresh neon signs, the Villa is brand new but still with that recognisable Love Island feeling.
The Islanders have been announced (although sadly without any Scots), the odds are being calculated, and our TVs are ready and waiting. Ahead of the eighth season starting on ITV2 and ITV Hub next week, here’s your very first look at the Villa for 2022.
Undefined: readMore
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 3