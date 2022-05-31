With Love Island’s first episode airing next week on June 6th, we’ll be spending a lot of time with the Love Island Villa on our screens over the next few months. Now you can get your first look at the new and improved design of the house in its Mallorcan location.

From the expanded firepit to the fresh neon signs, the Villa is brand new but still with that recognisable Love Island feeling.

The Islanders have been announced (although sadly without any Scots), the odds are being calculated, and our TVs are ready and waiting. Ahead of the eighth season starting on ITV2 and ITV Hub next week, here’s your very first look at the Villa for 2022.

1. Firepit The firepit is the heart of the Love Island Villa - and this year it's bigger than ever before. For extra dramatic effect, the entrance to the firepit has now also been converted into a mini catwalk, perfect for the Islanders and Laura Whitmore to stride across. Photo: ITV / Love Island Photo Sales

2. Views of Mallorca The garden is dotted with the usual colourful bean bags, now with matching fake cactuses as some extra decoration. The villa looks out onto the surrounding landscape of Mallorca. Photo: ITV / Love Island Photo Sales

3. Working Out Of course, the Love Island villa wouldn't be complete without a space for the Islanders to stay in shape - with the essential inspiring neon sign. Photo: ITV / Love Island Photo Sales

4. A Spot to Lounge Place your bets: how long before someone is pulled for a chat on one of these loungers? Photo: ITV / Love Island Photo Sales