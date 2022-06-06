Never miss a trick with this guide to the Love Island lingo. Photo: ITV / Love Island.

Love Island Season 8 is just around the corner, and fans can’t wait to see the Islanders on our screens. Chats will be had, hearts will be broken, and relationships will form.

Over the years, Love Island has built up its own dictionary full of words, some with entirely different meanings to what they are in real life. Some of these phrases originated from the show, while others are regional ones that have spread like wildfire. Here’s what you need to know about the unique phrases and Love Island language quirks.

Love Island sayings guide for 2022

Cracking on

To crack on with someone is the Love Island turn of phrase for moving a relationship forward by chatting with them and usually bringing them an iced coffee (or two).Example sentence: ‘I’m excited to crack on with Luca today.”

Connection

What all the Islanders are in here to find – but so few manage to get.

Example sentence: “I’m just here to make real connections, you know?”

Doing bits

A euphemism for sexual activity of all kinds.

Example sentence: “Last night, I swear Jack and Dani were doing bits in the next bed.”

Grafting

The process of working hard to get someone to like you, often marked with copious iced coffees and occurring after someone has done something wrong.

Example sentence: “Time to get grafting boys.”

I got a text

The klaxon yell delivered at full volume when a message coming to one of the Islanders’ special phones from the producers. It usually means something very good or very bad is about to happen.

Example sentence: “I GOT A TEXT!!!”

The Ick

The Ick is anything that turns you off a person. It can be anything from a personality trait to a bizarre action.

Example sentence: “I don’t know what it is, she just gives me the Ick.”

It is what it is

This phrase does what it says on the tin, the Love Island version of ‘c’est la vie’. It’s usually said when delivering bad news.

Example sentence: “If the spark’s not there, it’s not there. It is what it is.”

Loyal

Although this means much the same as it does in real life, being loyal has become a meme since George Steel maintained her loyalty until the end – despite being quite clearly not loyal on national TV.

Example sentence: "If there's one thing I am, it's loyal babes.”

Melt

Another word for an absolute idiot.

Example sentence: “Just stop, you’re being a proper melt.”

Mugged off

Yet another term for being dumped, or alternatively being made a fool of.

Example sentence: “I feel like I’ve been properly mugged off.”

On paper

A term used to describe someone’s type, usually used to describe why an Islander should like someone but actually doesn’t.

Example sentence: “Honestly, we should be good on paper but there’s just no spark.”

Pied

Another word for dumped or ditched.

Example sentence: “I think I just got pied off.”

Pull for a chat

Love Island is built on the intimate conversations between people. To make sure they get one-on-one time with another, Islanders will ‘pull’ each other for private conversations, often on a lounger or beanbag.

Example sentence: “Andrew, can I pull you for a chat?”

Sauce

Sauce refers to the undefinable characteristics that make a person who they are.

Example sentence: “He has so much sauce, it’s amazing.”

Shoot your shotCoined by Shaughna in 2020, shooting your shot refers to going for it, usually with a new person when you don’t know what their reaction will be.

Example sentence: “Don’t be nervous, just shoot your shot.”

Turning heads

When someone has their head turned, it means they fancy someone outside of their couple.

Example sentence: “I’m just worried Amber will have her head turned in Casa Amor.”

Vibes

A particular feeling, either positive or negative, that a person or people can give off.

Example sentence: “The vibes were just off.”

Where's your head at?

A question used to try and find out what your couple partner is thinking.