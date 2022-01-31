Marvel Studios is known for planning out its movies years in advance, separating movies out into phases.

We are now in the midst of Phase 4, following the close of the Infinity Saga.

The popularity of the four Marvel TV shows released in 2021 has only served to consolidate the popularity of the franchise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are three different ways to watch the Marvel movies in order. Photo: Disney.

For fans both old and new, watching all 27 Marvel films has become a mammoth task.

Considering how the films jump through time, there are several different ways to watch Marvel movies in order.

Here are three of those ways, so you can see the MCU in a new light.

Marvel movies in order according to theatrical release

If you want an experience most similar to the original experience of watching the Marvel movies in cinemas, you’ll want to watch them in order of theatrical release.

Starting 14 years ago in a cave with a box of scraps, going by theatrical release means we kick off with Tony Stark’s Iron Man.

We’ll be including The Incredible Hulk in our lists, even if many Marvel fans prefer to forget about this first iteration of the green giant.

- Iron Man, 2008

- The Incredible Hulk, 2009

- Iron Man 2, 2010

- Thor, 2011

- Captain America: The First Avenger, 2011

- The Avengers, 2012

- Iron Man 3, 2013

- Thor: The Dark World, 2013

- Captain America: The Winter Solider, 2014

- Guardians of the Galaxy, 2014

- Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2015

- Ant-Man, 2015

- Captain America: Civil War, 2016

- Doctor Strange, 2016

- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 2017

- Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2017

- Thor: Ragnarok, 2017

- Black Panther, 2018

- Avengers: Infinity War, 2018

- Ant-Man and the Wasp, 2018

- Captain Marvel, 2019

- Avengers: Endgame, 2019

- Spider-Man: Far From Home, 2019

- Black Widow, 2021

- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, 2021

- Eternals, 2021

Marvel movies in order according to timeline

What with exploring the backgrounds of characters from decades ago, like Steve Rogers and Carol Danvers, the Marvel movies jump through time on several occasions.

To see how each film leads to the next, watch them in the order of the MCU timeline, starting in 1942 with Steve Rogers first becoming Captain America.

- Captain America: The First Avenger, 2011

- Captain Marvel, 2019

- Iron Man, 2008

- Iron Man 2, 2010

- The Incredible Hulk, 2009

- Thor, 2011

- The Avengers, 2012

- Thor: The Dark World, 2013

- Iron Man 3, 2013

- Captain America: The Winter Solider, 2014

- Guardians of the Galaxy, 2014

- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 2017

- Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2015

- Ant-Man, 2015

- Captain America: Civil War, 2016

- Black Widow, 2021

- Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2017

- Black Panther, 2018

- Doctor Strange, 2016

- Thor: Ragnarok, 2017

- Ant-Man and the Wasp, 2018

- Avengers: Infinity War, 2018

- Avengers: Endgame, 2019

- Spider-Man: Far From Home, 2019

- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, 2021

- Eternals, 2021

- Spider-Man: No Way Home, 2021

Marvel movies in order according to timeline, including TV shows

All four Marvel TV shows, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Solider, Loki, and Hawkeye, further the stories first illuminated in the Marvel movies.

Integrating them into your rewatch in timeline order helps to pad the story out still further.

Here’s the fresh timeline order, with the TV shows in bold to see the difference.

- Captain America: The First Avenger, 2011

- Captain Marvel, 2019

- Iron Man, 2008

- Iron Man 2, 2010

- The Incredible Hulk, 2009

- Thor, 2011

- The Avengers, 2012

- Loki, Season 1, 2021

- Thor: The Dark World, 2013

- Iron Man 3, 2013

- Captain America: The Winter Solider, 2014

- Guardians of the Galaxy, 2014

- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, 2017

- Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2015

- Ant-Man, 2015

- Captain America: Civil War, 2016

- Black Widow, 2021

- Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2017

- Black Panther, 2018

- Doctor Strange, 2016

- Thor: Ragnarok, 2017

- Ant-Man and the Wasp, 2018

- Avengers: Infinity War, 2018

- Avengers: Endgame, 2019

- WandaVision, 2021

- The Falcon and the Winter Solider, 2021

- Spider-Man: Far From Home, 2019

- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, 2021

- Eternals, 2021

- Spider-Man: No Way Home, 2021