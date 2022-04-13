Just a day after Moon Knight’s trailer made its debut, the death of actor Gaspard Ulliel was announced. The French actor, known for roles such as the young Hannibal Lecter in 2007's Hannibal Rising and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic Saint Laurent, was due to feature in Marvel’s Moon Knight TV show as Anton Mogart, aka the Midnight Man.

Nonetheless, his character Midnight Man will still play a role in the Disney Plus show, Moon Knight.

Here’s all you need to know about the character from the comics and what we can expect from the Midnight Man in the upcoming series.

A new trailer for the upcoming show, Moon Knight, dropped on January 18th. Photo: Disney / Marvel.

Who is Midnight Man in Marvel?

In the comics, Mogart is a thief and art collector, who goes by the alias of the Midnight Man. Unsurprisingly, he usually operates at night, similar to Moon Knight himself.

The Midnight Man doesn’t have any supernatural powers, but he has martial arts skills strong enough to enable him to go up against Moon Knight on several occasions.

Mogart appeared as a villain for Moon Knight in the comics, blaming him for the deformed face he got after a fight with Moon Knight trapped in the sewers for three days. The Midnight Man eventually dies from cancer in his original story, passing on the title to his illegitimate son who briefly goes on to be Moon Knight’s sidekick, before also becoming a villain like his father.

What role will Midnight Man have in Moon Knight on Disney Plus?

It’s expected that Mogart will be a secondary antagonist to Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight in the upcoming Disney Plus series, alongside Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow. We don’t get a glimpse of Ulliel’s Mogart in the trailer of Moon Knight, with the main focus being on Steven Grant’s struggles with sleeping and reality, and brief appearances from Harrow.