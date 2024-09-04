Movie Crew Set Sail For Location Shoot On The Firth Of Forth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh skyline forms spectacular backdrop for latest Bollywood box office blockbuster

A film production crew has been on location in and around Edinburgh shooting a new blockbuster Bollywood movie.

Son of Sardaar 2 is a big-budget sequel to Son of Sardaar, a smash box office hit released in 2012. The crew took to the waters of the Firth of Forth to film critical scenes from the all-action screenplay – just ahead of the celebrations to mark the 60th Anniversary of the Forth Road Bridge.

Shooting began in August in London before the crew headed north to film in and around Edinburgh at locations like Hopetoun House and on the Forth itself, before heading back home to complete the shoot at multiple locations in India.

The production crew take a break from filming aboard the Forth Belle

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and starring Bollywood legend Ajay Devgn, who also produced the film, Son of Sardaar 2 is a much-anticipated sequel to the original film. Son of Sardar 2 has all the ingredients of a classic Bollywood blockbuster – larger than life screenplay, set-piece song and dance routines and plenty of action scenes spiced up with some graphic CGI.

A 65-strong film crew, plus cast and extras boarded Forth Boat Tours vessel ‘Forth Belle’ for a full day of filming in glorious late summer weather.

Forth Boat Tours’ Sales and Marketing Manager, Alastair Baird, said: “We had to keep it all very hush-hush, so it was very exciting once the film crew finally arrived at Port Edgar marina to board the boat.

“The weather conditions were perfect for filming, with bright, warm sunshine and only a light breeze. On days like these, the Edinburgh skyline looks absolutely stunning from the Firth, creating a wonderful backdrop for these scenes of the movie.

“We’re sworn to secrecy about the details of the shoot, but we managed to take a few images during breaks in the filming. We can’t wait to see the film once it’s released at the cinema.”

With the film crew back ashore and the Scottish scenes now safely ‘in the can’, normal service has been resumed on Forth Boat Tours’ three vessels, which will be operating a full timetable for the Forth Road Bridge’s 60th Anniversary Celebrations this week.