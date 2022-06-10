The limited series on Disney Plus, Ms Marvel, introduces 16-year-old Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, to the MCU. Ms Marvel is the first Muslim superhero to be featured in the MCU and the showr writers and various members of the cast come from similar backgrounds or can relate to Kamala on some level, bringing valuable representation to Marvel Studios cast and crew.

British writer Bisha K. Ali is the head writer for the show, a known entity in the MCU, having previously worked on some episodes of Loki as well. Here’s all we know about the latest addition to the MCU, and its reception so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who is Ms Marvel?

Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American from Jersey City, is a character that many Marvel fans of both movies and the comics can identity with. She is an aspiring artist, loves video games, and writes fan fiction. Most importantly, Kamala is a huge fan of the Avengers, especially Captain Marvel.

In the comics, Kamala was the fourth character to take on the role of Ms Marvel, with the first being Carol Danvers herself, aka Captain Marvel in the MCU.

In her own series, Kamala discovers she has shapeshifting powers, and she takes on the role of superhero to emulate her hero, Danvers. In the MCU, it’s known that she will play a key role in the upcoming film, The Marvels, where she is expected to team up with Captain Marvel.

Ms Marvel is another one of Marvel's new TV shows slated for a 2022 release. Photo: Disney / Marvel.

When is Ms Marvel’s release date on Disney Plus?

There will be six episodes of Ms Marvel, all coming to Disney Plus. The first episode aired on Wednesday June 8th.

Ms Marvel reviews on Rotten Tomatoes

Iman Vellani will enter the MCU as Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel. Photo: Disney / Marvel.

As the first episode aired, reviews were largely positive, scoring an impressive 97% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer and 93% on the average audience score.

"Ms Marvel is a genuinely fresh addition to the MCU -- both stylistically and substantively -- with Iman Vellani ably powering proceedings with her super-sized charisma,” reads the Critics’ Conensus from Rotten Tomatoes.