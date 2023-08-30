The Outlander prequel show’s name and lead characters have been revealed – and it’s to do with Jamie Fraser.

Fans of Claire and Jamie Fraser rejoice: we may be in the depths of a Droughtlander, but some exciting news has dropped about the Outlander universe.

A prequel series was announced early in 2022, and Starz has revealed what it will be about.

It will be called Blood of My Blood and will follow the love story of Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) parents.

The prequel series is officially in development with Starz, which runs Outlander as well as Men In Kilts starring Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish.

Here’s everything we know about the Outlander prequel Blood of My Blood.

What will Outlander prequel Blood of My Blood be about?

Starz revealed that the new series will focus on Jamie Fraser’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser.

Outlander’s Matthew B. Roberts will be at the helm of Blood of My Blood, serving as a writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

Also joining the project are Maril Davis and Ronald Moore, who originally developed Outlander for television.

It comes after Outlander author Diana Gabaldon revealed she was writing a prequel book series about Jamie Fraser’s parents. Ms Gabaldon will be a consulting producer on the new show.

Blood of My Blood will cover Ellen and Brian’s romance before the events of the Outlander show.

Will Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe be in the new Outlander prequel?

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but Scottish actor Sam Heughan has previously spoken out and said he will probably not be in it.

“All I can tell you is I’m not in it, as Jamie’s not in it!” the 42-year-old said.

The series will take place before Claire Fraser travels back in time to 18th Century Scotland, so it is unlikely Caitriona Balfe will star.

Who are Jamie Fraser’s parents in Outlander?

Jamie Fraser’s parents are Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie. The pair eloped together while young and had four children together: William, Janet, James and Robert.