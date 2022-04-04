The Droughtlander is over. A new series of the hit time-travelling fantasy show is back on our screens.

Outlander season 6 sees return of Jamie Fraser and Claire Fraser, played by Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.

The world premiere in London has already taken place, and eager fans were treated to the first episode in an exclusive premiere at Glasgow Film Festival.

Here’s everything you need to know about the sixth season of Outlander.

When is Outlander coming back? Season 6 release date

Outlander season 6 was officially released in the UK on March 6, 2022.

Outlander Season 6 will star Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe as Jamie and Claire (Outlander Starz)

The first five episodes of the new series are available to stream in the UK on StarzPlay, via Amazon Prime Video.

New episodes will be released on Starz each Sunday, with the next episode ‘The World Turned Upside Down’ out on April 10.

When was the Outlander season 6 world premiere?

The world premiere of Outlander season 6 was held February 24, 2022 at Royal Festival Hall in London.

It saw the Outlander cast take to the red carpet, before a screening of the first episode of season 6, and an interview panel with cast and producers.

But, for fans who didn’t manage to get tickets, the red carpet was streamed live on the Outlander Facebook page.

And the panel interview with cast – including Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe – is available to watch on YouTube.

When is the Outlander season 6 premiere in Glasgow? How can I get tickets?

Glasgow Film Festival also showed the first 90-minute episode of Outlander’s sixth season days before it was officially released.

The preview screening took place in Glasgow Film Theatre on Thursday, March 3, at 5.45pm.

Richard Rankin (Roger), Lauren Lyle (Marsali), and John Bell (Young Ian) attended the event.

Who are the Outlander season 6 cast?

Outlander Season 6 is based on the sixth book in the Diana Gabaldon series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan return in the leading roles of Claire Randall Fraser and Jamie Fraser.

Scottish actor Richard Rankin is back as Roger Wakefield, Sophie Skelton is Brianna Randall, and John Bell is Young Ian.

Chris Larkin reprises his role as Richard Brown, Lauren Lyle is Marsali, and César Domboy is Fergus.

But new faces have been introduced this series in the form of the Christie family.

Mark Lewis Jones plays Tom Christie, one of Jamie’s “ancient foes” who is set to bring drama to the Ridge.

Jessica Reynolds has been cast as Tom’s daughter Malva, and Alexander Vlahos will play his son Allen.

Caitriona Balfe told Entertainment Weekly: “Outlander does baddies and villains quite well. [The Christies] aren't your typical villains, which is great and refreshing.”

The actress added: “It's a really heartbreaking, but a really twisted narrative that they all get embroiled in."

