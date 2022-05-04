It’s official: filming for Outlander Season 7 has begun.

Fans of the time-travelling fantasy show, which has just wrapped up Season 6, have been treated to photos of the cast on set for the next season.

Posting on social media, Outlander Starz wrote: “As we devour Season 6, they're already cooking up Season 7! The cast and crew are back at it - #Outlander Season 7 is in production!”

Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin on set of Outlander Season 7 (Outlander Starz)

The show shared a photo of Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser), Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), Sophie Skelton (Brianna) and Richard Rankin (Roger) in their Fraser’s Ridge costumes.

Lead actress Caitriona Balfe said: “Here we go …. Season 7!!!!!! What????? Hard to imagine what we thought might be one season in 2013 is still going and we have all you amazing fans to thank!!!!!”

And Sam Heughan wrote: “Wait!!! Is that @Outlander_STARZ season…. 7!?!?!? yazzz”.

It comes after keen-eyed fans had spotted evidence of Outlander crews filming around Scotland.

Brianna, Claire Fraser, Jamie Fraser, and Roger actors on set of Outlander Season 7 (Outlander Starz)

What do we know about Outlander Season 7? Does it have a release date?

The next Outlander season doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it’s hoped it will be in spring 2023.

It will be more than twice the length of Outlander Season 6 – with a “supersized” 16 episode run.

Based on the seventh book by Diana Gabaldon, An Echo in The Bone, it will focus on the struggles of Claire and Jamie amid the American Revolution.

There have been rumours the seventh season of Outlander could be the last.

Caitriona Balfe has previously said it could be a “nice kind of time frame” to end the show when it reaches its 10-year mark in 2024.