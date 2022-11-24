News you can trust since 1873
Sam Heughan plays the dashing Highlander Jamie Fraser in Outlander (Outlander Starz)

Outlander: The 12 best episodes of Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe show, ranked by IMDB reviews

Outlander Season 6 may be over. But, while we wait for Season 7, these are the best episodes of the entire Outlander series so far.

By Ginny Sanderson
4 minutes ago

Based on Diana Gabaldon’s time travelling fantasy book series, Outlander starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe has captured hearts all over the world. It follows the story of Claire and Jamie Fraser, two star-crossed lovers born hundreds of years apart.

If you’re thinking of re-watching Outlander after season 6, here are the episodes with the highest rankings on IMDB. And don’t worry, spoilers have been kept to a minimum.

1. Dragonfly in Amber

The season finale of season two, Dragonfly in Amber takes its name from the second book in Diana Gabaldon's Outlander series. This episode moves between 1968 and 1746, as the Battle of Culldon looms, and Jamie and Claire must make some lifechanging decisions.

Photo: Outlander Starz

2. The Devil's Mark

Season 1 Episode 11, The Devil's Mark sees Claire standing trial for witchcraft alongside Geillis Duncan. This has been hailed as one of the most emotional episode of Outlander, with huge revelations, sacrifices, and decisions made.

Photo: Outlander Starz

3. Faith

Season 2 Episode 7, Faith: This episode is not for the faint hearted. Grab your tissues and buckle up for an exploration of loss, grief, and some truly harrowing scenes. Nevertheless, the way the show deals with such challenging themes has been praised.

Photo: Outlander Starz

4. The Ballad of Roger Mac

Season 5, Episode 7, The Ballad of Roger Mac is another gut-wrenching episode, tempered only by a few shirtless shots of Sam Heughan. The Regulator Rebellion heats up, while Jamie must face his divided loyalties.

Photo: Outlander Starz

