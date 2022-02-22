Outlander is back in just a few days’ time with the highly-anticipated launch of Season 6.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe star in the hugely popular series based on the Diana Gabaldon novels, which will be available to viewers from Friday March 6, 2022.

But, before then, there will be a glittering world premiere of the highly-anticipated show.

Outlander Season 6: Sam Heughan attending the premiere of Outlander Season 5 (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for STARZ)

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Outlander Season 6 world premiere?

Before the new Outlander series is officially released, a world premiere is being held in London.

It is taking place at the Royal Festival Hall on Thursday February 24.

There will be a red carpet extravaganza featuring the series’ stars, before a screening of the 90-minute first episode, ‘Echoes’.

This will be followed by a live panel with cast and producers, moderated by Edith Bowman.

How do I watch the Outlander Season 6 premiere?

A handful of lucky Outlander fans have received tickets to watch the world premiere of the new series virtually.

For these fans, the virtual show starts at around 6pm GMT on February 24 (10am PST, 1pm EST).

And for those who weren’t able to get tickets, the red carpet event will be streamed on the Outlander Starz Facebook page.

However, the first episode won’t be available to watch for most viewers until March 6.

Meanwhile, the panel with the show’s cast will be made available on YouTube after the March 6 premiere.

Who will be at the Outlander Season 6 premiere? Will Sam Heughan be there?

Starz announced the world premiere of Outlander Season 6 will be a “once in a lifetime red carpet event filled with the series stars”.

That means expect to see Caitriona Balfe (Claire Randall Fraser) and Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser).

Their fellow cast members Sophie Skelton (Brianna Fraser) and Richard Rankin (Roger Wakefield) should be joining them, alongside John Bell as Young Ian.

Also expected is Mark Lewis Jones, who plays new character and antagonist Tom Christie, and Jessica Reynolds and Alexander Vlahos, cast as his children Malva and Allan Christie.

Let’s hope Outlander veteran and Sam Heughan’s bestie Graham McTavish will also make an appearance.

