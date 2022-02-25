Gogglebox: Who are the first Scottish couple to join the Channel 4 programme in six years?

The pair, aged 23 and 25, have been together for four years and live at Joe’s family home, having moved in together at the start of lockdown.

It comes after Channel 4 launched a dedicated casting team to find Scots to star in the hit TV series, after it faced scrutiny over its lack of cast members from north of the border.

Glasgow-based couple Roisin and Joe who has been unveiled as Gogglebox's first Scottish cast members in six years. Picture: Channel4/Studio Lambert/PA Wire

During a Scottish Affairs Committee session in the Commons in September last year, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross told Channel 4 bosses there had not been a Scottish family on the programme since 2016.

Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon later wrote to MPs confirming the broadcaster had agreed a separate budget for a dedicated team to find Scots to appear on the show.

According to Channel 4, Gogglebox newcomer Roisin loves shopping, getting dressed up and socialising with her friends.

Joe, meanwhile, enjoys playing video games, making pizza and spending time with Roisin.

They will make their debut on Gogglebox on Friday night from 9pm, with the show’s “armchair critics” watching programmes such as Love Is Blind, Starstruck, Sunday Morning and BBC News.

The programme's official Twitter page made the announcement as they shared a photo of the couple.