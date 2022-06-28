Sara Davies Craft Tour: Dragon’s Den and Strictly star Sara Davies set to brighten Edinburgh’s Christmas

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Tickets for her new show, Craft Your Christmas with Sara Davies, which comes to the Queen's Hall on Sunday, December 11, have just gone on saleLooking ahead to what will be her debut UK tour, in which she intends to bring audiences every possible tip and solution to create the perfectly styled Christmas, the entrepreneur says, “It goes without saying how much I love crafting but crafting Christmas is simply the best time for crafting. I’m going to share all the little hacks and shortcuts to achieve that perfect look for the perfect crafty Christmas.”

It's believed two in every three women take part in some craft hobby, making it one of the fastest growing trends of recent times. From gifts to garlands, cards to crackers, wrapping paper to mantle-piece decorations, in the show Davies will introduce audiences to crafting their own Christmas with a range of practical demonstrations, top tips and a healthy slice of her down-to-earth know how.

Sara Davies - Craft Your Christmas

It will be an interactive, creative and fun evening that’s ideal for sharing with friends, she promises, with everyone encouraged to share ideas, whether it's making your home look warm and inviting for the season, pimping up your door, mantle-piece, tree, table, or making perfect cards and gifts or wrapping presents.

​For Davies, decorating is a business that has always been in her blood. She took her inspiration from her parents' decorating shop and went on to build her own empire, starting with The Enveloper, a bespoke envelope maker she designed at the age of 21 while still at university. It became an instant hit with the crafting crowd and quickly evolved into her current Crafting Companion business, which sells all types of creative materials and boasts an average turnover of £34 million.

Davies also established herself on the BBC’s long-running prime-time series Strictly Come Dancing when, in 2019, she took to the dance floor with Aljaž Škorjanec, only to be eliminated in week eight after a dance-off with Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin saw them eliminated.

It was in the April of the same year she entered the Dragon’s Den, filling the seat vacated by Jenny Campbell. At the time, the mother of two, revealed, “I've been a fan of the show since it started. I was even invited to pitch on the show 13 years ago, so it feels like I’ve come a full circle.”

Now with more than 200 employees across the UK and at her California-based headquarters, Davies, who received an MBE for services to the economy in 2016, was the show's youngest ever female investor when she joined and has since invested more than £1.1 million in pitches made in the Den, leaving many fledgling business operators with big smiles on their faces, which is just what she hopes she will leave her Craft Your Christmas audiences with too.

She says, “Sharing this with your friends will make a great night out and hopefully you’ll leave having had a ton of fun, feeling excited about having a home-made personalised Christmas.”

​Tickets are available here.

