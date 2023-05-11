Scariest Horror Films Ever: Here are the 17 scariest films ever made - ranked in order of jump scares
Here are the 17 most scary films of all time, ranked by the amount of times they make you jump during them!
It’s hard to beat the adrenaline that comes with watching the most terrifying and scary moments of a horror movie has delighted audiences for decades. When it comes to horror flicks, this is where the genre finds its true magic.
Brain eating zombies, purge style home invasions, slasher, things that go bump in the night and demonic possessions. Quite simply, horror films are a staple of cinema history.
Whether you love the adrenaline rush of a horror film, or get a kick out of frequent jump scares, curling up with a scary movie on a dark night is what many of us see as a perfect night in.
And while Halloween may be over, the dark nights mean there’s no better time to re-watch some of the films which scared the living daylights out of us.
However, which movies are most likely to make you jump out of your skin?
To get you thrilled – and chilled - to the bone, we have compiled a list of the scariest horror films which are most likely to see you jump, scream and spine-chills throughout.
Without further ado, here are the 17 films with the most jumps scares recorded, utilising database Where’s The Jump. Be afraid, be very afraid.