Ready to give yourself a fright? (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Scariest Horror Films Ever: Here are the 17 scariest films ever made - ranked in order of jump scares

Here are the 17 most scary films of all time, ranked by the amount of times they make you jump during them!

By Graham Falk
Published 29th Oct 2021, 18:20 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 15:11 BST

It’s hard to beat the adrenaline that comes with watching the most terrifying and scary moments of a horror movie has delighted audiences for decades. When it comes to horror flicks, this is where the genre finds its true magic.

Best new horror movies on Netflix UK: 22 of the most highly rated horror films on Netflix

Brain eating zombies, purge style home invasions, slasher, things that go bump in the night and demonic possessions. Quite simply, horror films are a staple of cinema history.

Whether you love the adrenaline rush of a horror film, or get a kick out of frequent jump scares, curling up with a scary movie on a dark night is what many of us see as a perfect night in.

Netflix Best Korean Films: Here are 10 of the highest rated Korean movies to stream on Netflix - including Kill Boksoon

And while Halloween may be over, the dark nights mean there’s no better time to re-watch some of the films which scared the living daylights out of us.

However, which movies are most likely to make you jump out of your skin?

To get you thrilled – and chilled - to the bone, we have compiled a list of the scariest horror films which are most likely to see you jump, scream and spine-chills throughout.

Without further ado, here are the 17 films with the most jumps scares recorded, utilising database Where’s The Jump. Be afraid, be very afraid.

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia is far and wide the most 'jumpy' horror movie ever made with 32 jump scares to enjoy throughout the film. Set in 1993. Andy and Lisa Wyrick, along with their daughter Heidi, move into a rural home after receiving a deal from the bank.

1. The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia is far and wide the most 'jumpy' horror movie ever made with 32 jump scares to enjoy throughout the film. Set in 1993. Andy and Lisa Wyrick, along with their daughter Heidi, move into a rural home after receiving a deal from the bank. Photo: YouTube/Lionsgate

The Colin Minihan alien abduction filmed is jam packed with jump scares, tallying 30 of them in total. So come prepared if you want to dive into the sci-fi horror flick.

2. Extraterrestrial (2014)

The Colin Minihan alien abduction filmed is jam packed with jump scares, tallying 30 of them in total. So come prepared if you want to dive into the sci-fi horror flick. Photo: Abduction Films

The scariest movie in the Paranormal Activity franchise? If you're judging by jump scares then yes, definitely! One of the spookiest franchises of modern times, The Ghost Dimension wracks up 29 scares throughout the film.

3. Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2014)

The scariest movie in the Paranormal Activity franchise? If you're judging by jump scares then yes, definitely! One of the spookiest franchises of modern times, The Ghost Dimension wracks up 29 scares throughout the film. Photo: Netflix

Milla Jovovich stars as Alice as Resident Evil returns to the scene where the nightmare began: The Hive in Raccoon City. With 29 jump scares, this film will keep you on the edge of your seat.

4. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016)

Milla Jovovich stars as Alice as Resident Evil returns to the scene where the nightmare began: The Hive in Raccoon City. With 29 jump scares, this film will keep you on the edge of your seat. Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing

