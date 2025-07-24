Scots showbiz couple Craig and Debbz nail roles in All Together Tavern the new TV Sitcom

The 2Moreish singers and Moreish TV Stars play the parts of Billy and Lilly on the show set to begin filming down south this October alongside former Grange Hill Star Mark Baxter and some former Pro Footballers and Reality stars

Craig and Debbz were offered the parts when they hosted a mental health tv talk show Mind Over Matter down London and the comedy writer Lisa Loops (who also plays Margie on the sitcom) became friends with the couple and discussed her scripts for All Together Tavern and said she wanted to write them in, and Billy and Lilly were born

Craig and Debbz did work on the characters with their lines alongside other cast members and former Grange Hill Star Mark Baxter (whom plays Fred on the show and is part of production) told the couple they were great and nailed it and Lisa Loops was pleased too

The couple have been rehearsing non stop, even though they are busy getting ready to release their new music track Get Up Stand Up by 2Moreish on July 28, co-written and produced by Kirk Turnbull from QFX.

Craig and Debbz with some of the other All Together Tavern cast on script read through announced on the shows Facebook page

They duo have also been working with Kirk on a follow-up release.

Craig and Debbz were also recently spotted at an exclusive engagement party for GB News Star Nana Akua and her fiance successful businessman Stephen Gillen and seen mingling with the stars including Eamonn Holmes, Jeremy Vine, Lizzy Cundy and Fatima Whitbread to name but a few.

Recently after a short break Moreish TV returned to screens hosted by the couple and now the couple are ready for Billy and Lilly to be memorable characters in the comedy Sitcom All Together Tavern.

You can follow the All Together Tavern TV Sitcom updates on their Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/share/16sTAnPune/