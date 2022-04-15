Netflix has already revealed a first look trailer for season five – and there’s plenty of drama to get stuck into. One of the key focuses of Season 5 is set to be Chrishell and Jason's budding romance, revealed during a group trip to Greece.

A new broker, Chelsea, has also joined the team, causing Jason and newly-made manager Mary to debate whether one of the existing brokers is still earning her place on the team.

Here’s when you can watch the property, romance, and friendship drama unfold on Netflix.

When will Selling Sunset Season 5 come out on Netflix?

Selling Sunset Season 5 will come to Netflix on Friday April 22nd.

The filming wrapped in mid-December of 2021, with the trailer premiering on April 7th. It’s believed that Seasons 4 and 5 were filmed in quick succession, or potentially back-to-back, so we won’t have missed much between the two seasons.

The cast of glamorous estate agents will return for Season 5 of Selling Sunset. Photo: Netflix.

Who is in the Selling Sunset Season 5 cast?

Familiar faces will be making their returns to Selling Sunset, including Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, and Davina Potratz.

Season 4 newcomers, Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan, will also make a return for Season 5. New broker Chelsea will be a fresh face for Season 5, apparently partnering up with infamously sharp-tongued Christine Quinn.