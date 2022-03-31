(Left to right) Dianne Buswell, Gorka Marquez, Karen Hauer, Cameron Lombard, Luba Mushtuk, Kai Widdrington, Nadiya Bychkova, Neil Jones, Katya Jones, and Graziano Di Prima will all take part in the Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals UK Tour. Photo: BBC / PA.

Unlike the ever-changing celebrities taking part in BBC’s dance competition TV show, Strictly Come Dancing, the professional dancers come back year after year to strut their stuff and guide the celebs through the moves.

This year, one well-loved dancer announced he would be leaving, meaning there is a new dancer joining to freshen up the competition. Here’s who’s in the Strictly line-up for 2022.

Strictly Come Dancing professionals line-up announced

Strictly Come Dancing announced the 2022 line-up in a tweet on March 31st.

"Welcome back our incredible #Strictly pros!” the show wrote. “We can’t wait to see what they bring to the ballroom in 2022.”

The returning dancers are:

Aljaz Skorjanec won the BBC One series in his debut year in 2013, alongside model Abbey Clancy. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire.

- Dianne Buswell

- Nadiya Bychkova

- Graziano Di Prima

- Amy Dowden

- Karen Hauer

- Katya Jones

- Neil Jones

- Gorka Marquez

- Luba Mushtuk

- Giovanni Pernice

- Johannes Radebe

- Nancy Xu

- Nikita Kuzmin

- Jowita Przystal

- Kai Widdrington

There is also a newcomer to the show, 21-year-old South African dancer Cameron Lombard. Lombard was part of Strictly 2021 in the pro dance troupe, but wasn’t paired with a celebrity.

Last year’s Strictly Come Dancing run was won by Giovanni Pernice, with actress Rose Ayling-Ellis. This was his first Strictly win and he is returning later this year, no doubt keen to dance his way to the top once again.

Why is Strictly's Aljaz leaving?

Lombard joins the show to replace Slovenian dancer Alkaz Skorjanec, who announced his departure on March 29th, 2022 after nine years on the show.

“A little while ago I made the tough decision that Strictly 2021 would be my last,” the dancer wrote in an Instagram statement. “The show has given me an opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last 9 years. The love and support I got from the team of producers was second to none. @jasongilkison, @sarahjamesface, @kimwinston, @jack.will.g are just a few of the unsung heroes behind the success of the show - I am forever grateful to them!

“Being a part of a group of professionals that inspire and push you to be better every step of the way is humbling and I will carry that inspiration with me forever. Every year the lineup of dancers would change but one thing stayed the same, WE WERE THE BEST! And this is one thing that I know will never change on Strictly!"