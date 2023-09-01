Strictly Come Dancing 2023 hits our screens in just a few weeks – here is the full celebrity lineup.

There are only a few weeks until Strictly Come Dancing starts again, with the BBC show expected to hit our screens on Saturday, September 23.

Along with a cast of 15 professional dancers, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas will return for the 21st series of the show. Presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will also return for another series.

The full lineup for Strictly Come Dancing 2023 has now been announced and these are all the celebrities taking part in this year’s competition.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Lineup Here are the 15 celebrities who will be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

Angela Scanlon Angela Scanlon is an Irish television presented for the BBC and RTÉ. She is the host of BBC Two show Your Home Made Perfect and has her own chat show Ask My Anything.

Ellie Leach Ellie Leach is an actor, best known for playing Faye Windass on Coronation Street - a role she has had for 12 years.