Strictly Come Dancing 2023: 15 celebrity contestants on Strictly this year from Angela Rippon to Les Dennis
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 hits our screens in just a few weeks – here is the full celebrity lineup.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 12:08 BST
There are only a few weeks until Strictly Come Dancing starts again, with the BBC show expected to hit our screens on Saturday, September 23.
Along with a cast of 15 professional dancers, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas will return for the 21st series of the show. Presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will also return for another series.
The full lineup for Strictly Come Dancing 2023 has now been announced and these are all the celebrities taking part in this year’s competition.
