The Rig: First images offer glimpse of Martin Compston in new Amazon Prime Video series

The six-part Amazon Prime Video series recently finished filming in Edinburgh.

The Rig tells the story of a North Sea oil rig off the Scottish coast which gets cut off from all communication with the shore and the outside world due to earth tremors.

“As the crew endeavour to discover what’s driving this unknown force, a major accident forces them to ask questions about who they can really trust,” according to a statement from the programme makers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crew “will be driven to the limits of both their loyalties and their endurance, into a confrontation with forces beyond their imagination”, it added.

The series, which was filmed entirely in Scotland, has been created by David Macpherson and is directed by John Strickland.

The new images show Mr Compston’s character working on board the oil rig.

A message from the Editor:

The Rig tells the story of a North Sea oil rig off the Scottish coast which gets cut off from all communication with the shore and the outside world due to earth tremors.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.