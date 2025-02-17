An Edinburgh couple renewed their vows on ITV show This Morning on Valentine’s Day, and shocked the hosts with a kiss.

Craig and Debbie Stephens from Portobello renewed their vows with a hilarious show-stealing kiss that shocked Alison Hammond and Dermot O Leary.

The couple were asked to appear on the show last Friday, February 14, due to them celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary this year, and to renew their vows on a live TV broadcast.

Craig and Debbie Stephens from Edinburgh, in red, on This Morning with hosts Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond. | Submitted

The couple, who present their own weekly ‘Moreish TV’ show from home, were first seen on This Morning last Friday onboard a Victorian red single-decker London bus that arrived inside the studio set, along with the other couples renewing their vows.

Later on in the show Debbie was asked to test a new stay-on lipstick with Craig by her side, as three other couples also tested out different lipstick brands.

As beauty expert Nadine Baggott asked Debbie to kiss Craig on the cheek to see if it leaves a mark, things quickly turned into chaos as Craig said “come here Debbie”, he then grabbed her head and planted a huge kiss on shocked Debbie's lips.

This led host Dermot to remark “heaven still is a place on earth”. He then asked Debbie “how was that?” As Debbie gave her positive answer about the Maybelline lipstick, Craig added “I enjoyed that” and Alison Hammond said the Edinburgh couple needed to get a room.

Craig and Debbie Stephens from Portobello, on the set of ITV show This Morning. | Submitted

The couple told the Evening News that Nadine high-fived Craig during the break and said to the couple “well done, you stole the show”.

Later on in the show the couple, dressed in a bright red shiny suit and red matching dress, entered the studio with the other couples to renew their wedding vows, with Gogglebox star and real-life reverend Kate Bottley doing the honours.

Craig and Debbie with This Morning host Dermot O'Leary. | Submitted

The couple sealed it with another kiss, with presenter Alison Hammond welling up during the emotional service. Later, Debbie helped cut the three-tier wedding cake with Alison and the other brides.

As Alison and Dermot were ready to say goodbye to the viewers for this episode, Alison quickly turned to Craig and asked 'how was that Craig?' Craig quickly responded in his Elvis-style red suit with the words “I'm all shook up”, sparking the host into fits of laughter with the whole studio.

Speaking after appearing on This Morning, Debbie said 'This was a dream come true to be on this massive show I've watched for many years, and meet Alison and Dermot and renew my wedding vows to Craig as we hit our 30 years, it was just magnificent.”

The Edinburgh couple also met Ice Skating legends Torvill and Dean on This Morning, with Craig getting this photo with the pair. | Sub

Craig said: “This will last forever, it was outstanding. Alison found me funny and every time Dermot said ‘hey Craigy lad’ it was pure fun, but real too.

“To meet the stars including Torvill and Dean, whom we shared radio mics with, was amazing.”

The special This Morning episode which aired on Valentine’s Day is now available on the STV Player.