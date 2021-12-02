What's leaving Netflix in the UK? Here's everything that's leaving Netflix UK at the end of 2021

Netflix UK offers its UK subscribers thousands of titles, both original and from other creators.

From January 2019 to December 2020, Netflix's UK title base grew by 1,065 titles, as new deals were signed and more Netflix originals dropped on the streaming platform.

To make room for all this new content, sadly some older titles therefore need to retire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netflix regularly adds and removes selected titles from the platform. Photo: IMDB.

For titles that Netflix doesn’t own itself, this is usually the result of a licensing deal coming to an end, or the lack of popularity for a show meaning it gets removed from a platform.

In the past, fans have been outraged at the sudden removal of their favourite show or movie from Netflix.

Most frustrating of all is when most of a TV show is on there – except the final season.

To avoid disappointment in 2022 when you realise that something you wanted to watch is suddenly no longer there, see below for a full list of titles that are leaving Netflix at the end of 2021.

Here are all the films and TV shows that are on their way out, in order of their approaching disappearance.

What’s leaving Netflix UK at the end of 2021?

Here are all the titles leaving Netflix UK at the end of the year:

December 3rd:

- The Last O.G.: Seasons 1-2

December 4th:

- The Guest

December 7th:

- Before I Fall

December 8th:

- It Comes at Night

- Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas

December 13th:

- Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2

- Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4

- Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6

December 15th:

- Lee Daniels' The Butler

- Maps to the Stars

- The Theory of Everything

December 21th:

- Jacob's Ladder

- Private Practice: Seasons 1-6

December 25th:

- Captain Fantastic

December 30th:

- Winchester

December 31st:

- A Cinderella Story

- American Gangster

- Beethoven

- Beethoven's 2nd

- Charlie's Angels

- Cold Mountain

- Defiance

- The Devil Inside

- Do the Right Thing

- Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

- Double Jeopardy

- Forensic Files: Collections 1-9

- Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5

- Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1

- Ghost

- Gladiator

- The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1

- House Party

- House Party 2

- House Party 3 Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

- The Last Airbender

- Like Crazy

- Love Don't Cost a Thing

- Love Jones

- The Lovely Bones

- The Machinist

- Magnolia

- Memoirs of a Geisha

- My Fair Lady

- Mystic Pizza

- Pan's Labyrinth

- Puss in Boots

- Rumor Has It…

- Serendipity

- Spy Kids

- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

- Spy Kids 3: Game Over

- Stuart Little

- The Strangers

- Titanic

- Tommy Boy

- Underworld

- Underworld: Awakening

- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

- What a Girl Wants

- What's Eating Gilbert Grape