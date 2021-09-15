Sex Education season 3 is arriving on Netflix very soon (Netflix)

The hugely popular Netflix show is returning to our screens faster than you can say “wash your hands, you detty pig!”

Otis, Maeve, and Eric will be back for a new school year filled with laughs, drama, heartbreak, and sex.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is Sex Education Season 3 out in the UK?

The wait isn’t long.

The third season of Sex Education will be released on Netflix on Friday, September 17 at 8am.

You’ll be able to binge every episode as the whole series will be released on Netflix.

What will Sex Education Season 3 be about?

For those who don’t know, Sex Education centres around awkward high school student Otis (Asa Butterfield) and his friends as they navigate the wild world of sex and relationships.

It’s a new school year at Moordale Secondary School, and Otis is having casual sex, Eric (played by Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells) are official, and Jean (GIllian Anderson) has a baby on the way.

Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) discovers feminism, Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms for Maeve (Emma Mackey).

Netflix says viewers should prepare for “commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff”.

What has Gillian Anderson said about Sex Education Season 3?

One of the best things about Sex Education, and indeed any TV show she is in, is Gillian Anderson.

The X-Files actor plays resident sex therapist Dr Jean Milburn, and Otis’s mother.

She has recently discussed the wide scale importance of Sex Education in prompting dialogue around topics of sex and consent.

Ms Anderson said: “When Asa [Butterfield] and I first started to do international press, there was a Polish journalist in front of us who basically said, ‘We do not have sex education in schools. This show is our sex education,’ and that was before it had even been released.