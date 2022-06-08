As the new series of Love Island gets underway, we’ll be spending a lot of time with the Love Island Villa on our screens over the next few months. The Villa is always decorated in unique Love Island style, from the neon signs on the walls to the colourful bean bag chairs dotting across the lawn.

This year, the Villa is much larger and brand new after a recent refurbishment. But where is the Villa actually located? Here’s what you need to know.

Where is Love Island filmed?

As in previous years, the Love Island Villa is in Mallorca. The exact location is not revealed, but you can see from the various aerial shots that it’s fairly remote – although not too far from the neighbouring Casa Amor, of course.

From the expanded firepit to the fresh neon signs, the Villa is brand new but still with that recognisable Love Island feeling. Take a look at every inch of the new Villa in pictures below.

Love Island is on at 9pm on weekdays on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

1. Firepit The firepit is the heart of the Love Island Villa - and this year it's bigger than ever before. For extra dramatic effect, the entrance to the firepit has now also been converted into a mini catwalk, perfect for the Islanders and Laura Whitmore to stride across. Photo: ITV / Love Island Photo Sales

2. Views of Mallorca The garden is dotted with the usual colourful bean bags, now with matching fake cactuses as some extra decoration. The villa looks out onto the surrounding landscape of Mallorca. Photo: ITV / Love Island Photo Sales

3. Working Out Of course, the Love Island villa wouldn't be complete without a space for the Islanders to stay in shape - with the essential inspiring neon sign. Photo: ITV / Love Island Photo Sales

4. A Spot to Lounge Place your bets: how long before someone is pulled for a chat on one of these loungers? Photo: ITV / Love Island Photo Sales