Where The Crawdads Sing will arrive in cinema this July.

Delia Owens’s bestselling debut novel Where The Crawdad’s Sing was a huge success when it was released in summer 2018, spending almost two years on The New York Times bestsellers list

It’s now been turned into a film, with an impressive array of talent both in front of, and behind, the camera.

Here’s everything we know about it and when you can see it.

When is Where The Crawdads Sing released?

The film will be in British cinemas on Friday, July 22 – a week after its release in the USA.

Will there be advance screenings?

Cineworld Unlimited Cardholders will be able to attend an advance screening at 7.30pm on Tuesday, July 19.

Who stars in the film?

The lead role of Kya will be played by Daisy Edgar-Jones, who was catapulted to fame after starring in the BBC’s Normal People – another adaptation of a bestselling novel.

Harrison Dickinson (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) plays confident and handsome former quarterback Chase, while Taylor John Smith (Sharp Objects) will play Kya’s lifelong friend Tate.

The cast is rounded out by David Strathairn (Nightmare Alley) as Tom Milton, Jayson Warner Smith (The Walking Dead) as Deputy Joe Purdue, Garret Dillahunt (Raising Hope) as Pa, Michael Hyatt (Nightcrawler) as Mabel, Ahna O'Reilly (The Help) as Ma, Sterling Macer Jr. (BAB) as Jumpin, and Eric Ladin (Ozark) as Eric Chastain.

Who is behind the camera?

Hollywood star and Oscar-winner Reese Witherspoon selected the novel for her book club back in September 2018 and is one of the films producers.

In the director’s chair is Olivia Newman (First Match), while Lucy Alibar, who was Oscar nominated f or Beasts of the Southern Wild, has written the script.

What is the film about?

The story is narrated by central character Kya, a young girl who is abandoned by her family at the age of six and lives in a shack in the middle of a marsh, near a town called Barkley Cove.

When the town heartthrob Chase is found dead Kya, known to the townsfolk as Marsh Girl, becomes a suspect.

What’s Taylor Swift’s involvement?

Taylor Swift has written a brand new song for the film – a ballad called Carolina, which features in the trailer.

