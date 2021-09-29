As Daniel Craig retires as 007, here's who the next James Bond could be - and how long Craig has played him (Image credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro)

Tuesday night saw Daniel Craig and the star-studded cast of the new James Bond film, No Time To Die, take to the red carpet for the London premiere.

The event was no doubt a poignant moment for 53-year-old actor Daniel Craig as celebrities lined up to watch him play the slick, quintessentially British secret agent for the final time.

As the longest Bond film to date hits UK cinemas, here’s who is currently tipped to step into Craig’s shoes as the next 007 – and who the actors rumoured to be in the running to be the new James Bond are.

How long has Daniel Craig been James Bond?

No Time To Die will be Daniel Craig’s fifth and final appearance as the Great British spy.

Craig’s first appearance as James Bond came in 2006, as he starred alongside Eva Green and Mads Mikkelsen in the 23rd Bond film, Casino Royale.

Lashana Lynch attends the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Craig received a Bafta nomination for his role in Casino Royale and went on to play Bond in the next four franchise films, Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015) and No Time To Die (2021).

Roger Moore of The Spy Who Loved Me, A View to Kill and Live and Let Die was formerly the oldest actor to play James Bond and announced his retirement following Live and Let Die aged 45 after 12 years in the role.

Craig, meanwhile, is currently 53-years-old and has played the iconic British character for 15 years in total.

Scottish actors Jack Lowden, Sam Heughan and Richard Madden are also among the actors tipped to be the next James Bond. (Image credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro)

Why is Craig retiring as James Bond?

Craig announced before the release of No Time To Die that his fifth Bond film would also be his last.

His departure was the subject of rumours beforehand, though – with Craig stating on several occasions that he planned on retiring after Spectre was made.

Speaking to Empire magazine in 2019, Craig said: "It felt like we needed to finish something off.

"If I’d left it at Spectre, something at the back of my head would have been going, ‘I wish I’d done one more'."

Producer of the modern James Bond films starring Craig, Barbara Broccoli, said that the decision over who could possibly be the new James Bond likely won’t come well into 2022.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Today show, Broccoli said “we want Daniel to have his time of celebration.”

“Next year we’ll start thinking about the future.”

She added in conversation with PA News Agency that she, like many fans of Craig’s stint as the British spy, was “sort of in denial” about Craig’s departure and “would love for Daniel to continue forever.”

Who could be the next James Bond?

The latest Ladbrokes betting odds on who the next James Bond will be see a host of celebrated actors dominate the rumour mill.

But while there has also been plenty of speculation that the actor to fill 007’s shoes could be female, Broccoli appeared to put such rumours to rest.

“James Bond is a male character," Broccoli told PA.

“I hope that there will be many, many films made with women, for women, by women, about women.

“I don't think we have to take a male character and have a woman portray him.

"So yes, I see him as male.”

Here are Ladbroke’s odds on the actors who could be the next Bond – and who they are.

Regé-Jean Page

Fresh from his pivotal role as the anti-hero heartthrob of Netflix’s raunchy drama, Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page is tipped to be the next Bond at odds of 7/4.

Tom Hardy

The Venom actor whose career has soared to new heights since his roles in the Marvel role, Mad Max: Fury Road, Inception and Peaky Blinders is another favourite to replace Daniel Craig as Bond, with Ladbroke’s latest odds of 5/2.

James Norton

The British actor known for his roles in McMafia, Happy Valley, Grantchester and Little Women (2019) is also tipped to take over as Bond, with Ladbroke’s odds at 3/1 for Norton.

Lashana Lynch

The only woman in the running to be the next Bond, No Time To Die and Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch is in Ladbrokes’ line-up with odds of 6/1.

Luke Evans

Welsh actor Luke Evans, star of Netflix series The Alienist, 2010’s Clash of the Titans remake and Beauty and the Beast, is polling at odds of 8/1.

Henry Cavill

With the latest odds at 10/1, Henry Cavill is another actor in the running to be the next Bond – having played Clark Kent and Superman in the DC Extended Universe, starred in Netflix fantasy series The Witcher and as Sherlock Holmes in Netflix’s Enola Holmes.

Idris Elba

Having starred in Luther, The Wire, Beasts of No Nation, The Suicide Squad and more, Elba has long been a firm favourite to replace Daniel Craig as Bond – with Ladbrokes’ latest odds placing him at 10/1.

Tom Hiddleston

Odds on Golden Globe winner and Marvel star Tom Hiddleston, fresh from his recent turn as Loki, replacing Daniel Craig are currently at 12/1.

Aidan Turner

Odds on Irish Poldark star Aidan Turner are currently at 16/1.

Jack Lowden

Scottish Borders-bred actor Jack Lowden, best known for his roles in Dunkirk, BBC’s War and Peace miniseries and Mary Queen of Scots is among several Scottish actors tipped to have a shot at being the next Bond, with odds on Lowden at 16/1.

Richard Madden

Likewise, Richard Madden is another Scottish actor seemingly in with a chance of being the next Bond. Odds on the Marvel Eternals, Game of Thrones and Bodyguard actor replacing Craig are also 16/1.

Sam Heughan

The beloved Scottish Outlander actor, Sam Heughan, joins Lowden and Madden, with odds on Heughan being the next James Bond at 16/1.

Cillian Murphy

Irish actor Cillian Murphy has emerged in the line-up of actors in the running to be the next Bond, with the Peaky Blinders protagonist landing with odds of 20/1.

Jamie Bell – 25/1

Daniel Kaluuya – 33/1

Paul Bettany – 33/1

Tom Bateman – 33/1

