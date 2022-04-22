Hugh Laurie will both star and direct in the new show. Photo: ITV / Britbox.

In early February, BritBox UK announced that Hugh Laurie’s three-part adaptation of Agatha Christie’s 1934 novel, Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?, will launch exclusively on ITV’s streaming service, Britbox. The series was commissioned by BritBox North America and produced by Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited.

Based on the author’s 1934 novel of the same name, the plot follows a classic Agatha Christie mystery plot, kicking off with a man being found dying at the foot of a cliff. Having apparently experienced a fatal flaw, he asks the titular question with his final breath.

Bobby Jones and his childhood friend, Lady Frances “Frankie” Derwent, hear his final words and resolve to honour the dead man by investigating and answering his final question. In their discoveries, they uncover various shocking revelations to do with deceit, betrayal, and murder.

Here’s who’s starring in the murder-mystery show and how you can watch.

Who joins Hugh Laurie in the cast of Why Didn’t They Ask Evans on Britbox?

In addition to directing, Hugh Laurie plays Dr. Nicholson, the Clinical Director of the sanatorium near Merroway Court. Joining him are other famous faces, such as Will Poulter as Bobby Jones, a young naval officer, Lucy Boynton as his friend, Frankie Derwent. Both Jim Broadbent and Emma Thompson will also make cameo appearances.

How to watch Why Didn’t They Ask Evans