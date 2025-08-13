Final fortnight for Edinburgh’s Witchfinder Experience

His Majesty King James VI seeks brave souls to join the crusade against Scotland's most notorious coven

Time is running out to experience the dark obsession that gripped a paranoid king and plunged Scotland into its most infamous witch trials.

Witchfinder - The King's Crusade enters its final fortnight at Edinburgh Dungeons, with the spine-tingling show concluding on 31st August.

The immersive experience has been captivating visitors since June 28, plunging them into the shadowy world of the North Berwick Witch Trials where King James VI's paranoia reached fever pitch.

Edinburgh Dungeons

Guests must navigate the treacherous waters of 16th-century Scotland - will they join the witch hunter's crusade or risk being branded as practitioners of the dark arts themselves?

The North Berwick Witch Trials of 1590-1592 saw King James VI personally interrogate suspected witches, convinced they had used sorcery to shipwreck his bride's voyage from Denmark. The trials marked a particularly sinister period in Scottish history, with the King's obsession leading to some of the most notorious witch hunts in European history.

Lee Phillips, General Manager at Edinburgh Dungeon, said: "King James VI was utterly consumed by his mission to root out witchcraft from Scotland, and his paranoia has made for absolutely gripping theatre.

“These final two weeks are your last chance to face the witch-hunting monarch's obsession and discover whether you'll survive his dark crusade. Time is running out to experience one of Scottish history's most chilling chapters."

Will you survive the war? The King's final crusade awaits... but not for much longer.

