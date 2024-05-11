Finlay Christie brings sophomore show to Edinburgh Fringe
At just 24, Finlay Christie is gearing up for his second show at Edinburgh Fringe, 'I Deserve This'. He's a big deal on social media with over 455,000 YouTube subscribers and a whopping 11 million TikTok likes. Christie's fanbase is fuelled by his viral content and fearless exploration of challenging subjects such as privilege, heartbreak, and religious taboos.
Fresh from the success of his first show, 'OK Zoomer', which pulled in 365,000 views as a YouTube special, Christie's new hour promises to be just as bold. Directed by Bobby Mair, 'I Deserve This' will dig into Christie's personal life, from his posh school days to forbidden romances and a scary brush with drugs that nearly turned tragic for a family member.
Despite his privileged upbringing, Christie isn't afraid to poke fun at himself. Having attended a school focused on exam preparation, he was the only one in his class to fail, prompting a transfer to an East London school where he rapidly reinvented himself, changing his accent and pursuing Caribbean dance in a bid to find acceptance.
As he brings 'I Deserve This' to the Monkey Barrel 4 at the Edinburgh Fringe, one thing is clear, Finlay Christie is determined to earn his place as "the future of stand-up comedy."