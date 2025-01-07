First big production of 2025 as Bat Out Of Hell comes to town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For the first week of the New Year the Edinburgh Playhouse hits the highway like a battering ram with the classic rock musical Bat Out Of Hell.

The genius of writer Jim Steinman was evident in the hits he had for several artists but none better than the interpretations from Meat Loaf and thus rewarded with million selling albums and tours until he died in January 2022.

That titled album of 1977 preceded the stage musical, but Steinman had been working on this, an interpretation of Peter Pan and called it Neverland, however the stage musical did not appear until February 2017 at Manchester Opera House before transferring to London Coliseum then on to Toronto the following year.

Now reimagined, this huge tour opens in Edinburgh and runs until September this year, taking in Aberdeen in March and Glasgow in April. The new format was on show for an arena tour of Australia and New Zealand and features an eight-piece band led by Musical Director Iestyn Griffiths. For this tour Glenn Adamson plays Strat, Katie Tonkinson as Raven, Rob Fowler as Falco and Sharon Sexton as Sloane to cover some mighty big rock anthems. I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), Paradise By The Dashboard Light, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, Dead Ringer For Love, You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night), and of course, Bat Out of Hell would all be showstoppers in any stage production then Steinman added a new song for the stage What part Of My Body Hurts The Most.

Playhouse Edinburgh

The fantasy story set in futuristic Manhattan surrounds the Lost Boys fleeing below the city to avoid the ruler Falco, but his daughter Raven finds the forever young Strat and in an instant attraction scenario threatens to destroy both families. In its time the musical has toured Canada, Germany and the US with shows in New York and a Las Vegas residency. It won Best Musical in the Evening Standard Awards and was nominated for eight WhatsOnStage Awards including Best New Musical.

The innovative set by Jon Bausor retains the tunnels below the city of New York now known as Obsidian with Raven’s bedroom always visible high at one side and the live band on the other. Above them we have two video screens designed by Finn Ross (and operated by Tom Samuels) which alternate as scenes as well as close up live shots to get closer to the action and perhaps a staple of the arena tours. From the word go we get the full rock experience with Love And Death And An American Guitar from Strat before a big company production of the more familiar All Revved Up And Nowhere To Go, spectacular and with additional seamless choreography by Xena Gusthart. I say ‘familiar’ because in addition to the big hit singles we can remember the album tracks from Meat Loaf that never made radio but enhanced his great albums. Songs like Heaven Can Wait, For Crying Out Loud and, Objects In the Rear View Mirror May Appear Closer Than They Are. That latter title must have tickled Steinman as this is the etching that appears on US cars mirrors. Outstanding vocals are shared around the talented cast like Zahara played by Georgia Bradshaw and Jagwire (Ryan Carter) on Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad or Falco (Rob Fowler) and Sloane (Sharon Sexton) on the karaoke favourite Paradise By The Dashboard Light as the birthday table decoration become a convertible sedan. Closing the first half though comes the title song as Strat and Raven front the magnificence amid the iconic backing plus dance and pyros. Jim Steinman died in April 2021 and Meat Loaf just nine months later but what a tribute and lasting legacy here on stage.

Bat Out Of Hell at Edinburgh Playhouse till January 11th