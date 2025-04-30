FISHER to play first ever Scottish show this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Globally renowned DJ, producer and Catch & Release label founder FISHER will play in Scotland for the very first time this summer, as part of the launch of a brand new weekend of outdoor summer shows - Hopetoun House Sessions - from leading Scottish events company EE Live.

Taking place on Saturday 2nd August 2025, the show will see the Australian hitmaker - known for festival anthems like Losing It, Take It Off and You Little Beauty - bring his signature high-energy house sound to the majestic surroundings of Hopetoun House, one of Scotland’s most iconic stately homes just outside Edinburgh.

FISHER has become one of the biggest stars in dance music thanks to his explosive energy and wild charisma. His breakout hit Losing It earned a Grammy nomination and has amassed over half a billion streams, cementing its place as a modern classic. He’s hosted historic events across the globe - from his own Out 2 Lunch Festival to a legendary three-year residency at Hï Ibiza - and delivered standout remixes for artists including Jennifer Lopez, Gotye, and Bob Marley. This summer, he also kicks off a brand new weekly Thursday residency at [UNVRS] in Ibiza, solidifying his place at the heart of the global club circuit.

Presented by EE Live - the team behind major large-scale shows such as Terminal V Festival and Doof in the Park with Hannah Laing - Hopetoun House Sessions will be a new weekend of summer headline events, pairing world-class electronic acts with a breathtaking outdoor location.

Hopetoun House

EE Live founders Simon McGrath & Derek Martin, said: “Hopetoun House Sessions is all about creating unforgettable music experiences in extraordinary settings, and we couldn’t be more excited to launch the series with FISHER’s first ever Scottish appearance. It’s going to be a massive moment for dance fans and a special day in a truly stunning location."

Hopetoun House Sessions promises an unmissable open-air party experience, with full production, food and drink offerings, and more acts and further editions still to be announced.

Tickets are on sale now here.