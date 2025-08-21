Five shows to see to end your night with a bang at the Edinburgh Fringe

The Edinburgh Fringe is a marathon, not a sprint – but how you end your night can make all the difference.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a day of darting between venues, dodging flyers and chasing recommendations, the right late-night show can turn a packed schedule into a perfect one. Whether you’re after side-splitting comedy, mind-bending cabaret, or a high-energy party to dance the fatigue away, the Fringe has no shortage of ways to send you home smiling. Here’s our pick of the best shows to round off your evening and guarantee you head back buzzing rather than burnt out

You are cordially invited to a wedding reception like no other—an interactive, polyamorous celebration where the groom’s brother takes the mic for a speech you won’t soon forget. What begins as lighthearted fun, full of laddish jokes and playful banter, slowly unravels into a boozy, chaotic spiral. As Paul wrestles with the meaning of love, his toxic bravado clashes with his aching loneliness, exposing a raw and darkly funny portrait of masculinity in crisis

The Faustus Project at this year's Edinburgh Fringe

22.20 at Assembly George Square until 24th

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breaking the Musical is a sharp, unauthorised (but entirely legal) parody of one Australian Olympian’s unlikely journey to the 2024 Paris Games. Created by comedian and musician Stephanie Broadbridge, the show brings together an ensemble cast to reimagine the true story that first captured attention online. With breakdance, music, and a hefty dose of comedy, they chart the rise of a trailblazing new sporting icon who defied the odds to make Olympic history. Expect energy, absurdity, and a heartfelt look at the highs and lows of chasing a dream

21.30 at Pleasance Courtyard (except 20th) until 24th

An actor strikes a bargain with the devil. In this bold reimagining of Christopher Marlowe’s Doctor Faustus, a rotating lineup of fearless guest performers is thrown into the fire—without ever having rehearsed with the ensemble. The result? A wicked blend of comedy, chaos, and danger. The Faustus Project is unpredictable, hilarious, and every actor’s worst nightmare. With a new “victim” each night, expect devilish fun, theatrical mayhem, and the ultimate test of nerve.

21.05 at Underbelly Cowgate until 24th

From Zach Zucker—the creator of the legendary variety show Stamptown—comes Business Casual: Cowboys. This wild sketch-comedy romp follows a vengeful gunslinger hell-bent on bringing down the gang that wiped out his family. To do it, he’ll gather a ragtag posse and gallop straight into the ultimate Wild West adventure. Along the way: gold miners, snake-oil hucksters, and just about every Western cliché under the sun. Think you’ve spotted another? Business Casual kindly suggests you keep it to yourself.

21.40 at Pleasance Courtyard until 24th

You’re cordially invited to another wedding - this time it’s the second wedding of David and Katie: confidently codependent, deliriously devoted to a dangerous degree and fully qualified to flaunt a flawless approach to marriage; with music, exotic rituals and, a unity volcano. Bear witness as the world’s worst couple celebrates the (second) happiest day of their lives.

21:50 at Underbelly Bristo Square until 24th