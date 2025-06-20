FLICK brings laughter, loss, and a dose of dark truths to the Edinburgh Fringe
Madeline Nunn makes her international debut in Edinburgh this year with FLICK, a solo play about death, palliative care and how to continue on when all that surrounds you is endings.
Nunn plays a nurse who tries to keep it all together while caring for vulnerable patients. The show explores what it's like trying to remain happy in the face of such sad circumstances, not letting the personal bleed into the professional and how to make patients giggle whilst secretly unraveling inside.
Nunn says: "FLICK is an entertaining and thought-provoking exploration of life's grey areas and inherent paradoxes, every conversation about death is also about life, grief happens to everyone and yet only to you. It’s these contradictions where humour and heart are found."
FLICK walks that thin tightrope between comedy and tragedy, never losing its balance as it goes.
FLICK
Venue:Red Lecture Theatre, Summerhall
Dates: 1st -25th August (not 11th, 18th) @ 4.45pm
Review From: 3rd August
Tickets: From £10
Content Warnings: Strong Language/Swearing
Running Time: 60 Min