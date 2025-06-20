FLICK brings laughter, loss, and a dose of dark truths to the Edinburgh Fringe

Grief is non-linear. Grief is inevitable. But laughing through grief? That's definitely a choice. And it's a powerful one.

Madeline Nunn makes her international debut in Edinburgh this year with FLICK, a solo play about death, palliative care and how to continue on when all that surrounds you is endings.

Nunn plays a nurse who tries to keep it all together while caring for vulnerable patients. The show explores what it's like trying to remain happy in the face of such sad circumstances, not letting the personal bleed into the professional and how to make patients giggle whilst secretly unraveling inside.

Nunn says: "FLICK is an entertaining and thought-provoking exploration of life's grey areas and inherent paradoxes, every conversation about death is also about life, grief happens to everyone and yet only to you. It’s these contradictions where humour and heart are found."

Afterlife, admin, and a hint of mayhem, FLICK is the palliative care comedy you didn't know you needed.

FLICK walks that thin tightrope between comedy and tragedy, never losing its balance as it goes.

FLICK

Venue:Red Lecture Theatre, Summerhall

Dates: 1st -25th August (not 11th, 18th) @ 4.45pm

Review From: 3rd August

Tickets: From £10

Content Warnings: Strong Language/Swearing

Running Time: 60 Min