For One Night Only - Yotel Edinburgh launch ABBA Themed Silent Disco this December

Dance the night away at Edinburgh’s ABBA-themed silent disco which is set to take place this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get ready to unleash your inner Dancing Queen as YOTEL Edinburgh’s state-of-the-art Imaginex welcomes you to an unforgettable night of disco fever.

On Friday, December 27, the city’s most innovative venue will host a one-of-a-kind ABBA-Themed Silent Disco with Silent Discos Scotland, to celebrate the music and magic that defined a generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Imaginex room will be digitally transformed into an immersive ABBA wonderland with dazzling visuals that bring the iconic Swedish pop group to life. Guests will don wireless headphones to experience a dual-channel musical journey:

Yotel, Edinburgh

Channel 1: Non-stop ABBA classics, from Mamma Mia to Waterloo.

Channel 2: A mix of the greatest hits from the 70s and 80s, featuring legends like Queen, Bowie, and Fleetwood Mac.

Whether you’re a devoted ABBA fan or a lover of retro tunes, this event promises to deliver an electric atmosphere filled with timeless hits and good vibes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will take place on December 27, from 7:30pm until 10pm, at the YOTEL Edinburgh located on Queen Street. The dress code of Disco glam is encouraged.

Abba Themed Silent Disco, Yotel Edinburgh.

Tickets are limited, so grab yours now to avoid missing out on this glittering holiday extravaganza. Perfect for dancing queens, super troupers, and everyone in between, this silent disco is set to be the highlight of Edinburgh’s festive calendar.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/abba-silent-disco-for-one-night-only-tickets-1088599373029?aff=ebdsshcopyurl&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=organizer-profile&utm-share-source=organizer-profile for more information and to book your tickets.

YOTEL Edinburgh combines cutting-edge technology with contemporary style, offering a unique hospitality experience in the heart of Scotland’s capital. Imaginex, its state-of-the-art event space, provides a dynamic setting for unforgettable experiences.