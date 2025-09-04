Forever Edinburgh invites visitors to experience a city transformed in winter with new ‘Stay Different’ campaign

Forever Edinburgh has launched the winter phase of its ‘Stay Different’ campaign, inviting visitors to discover an entirely different side of the city during the colder months, a season when Edinburgh reveals some of its most atmospheric, authentic and unexpected experiences.

Building on the year-round message to stay longer, immerse and explore the rich neighbourhoods beyond the city centre, the new campaign celebrates what makes winter in Edinburgh a truly magical time of year, highlighting seasonal specials and winter-exclusive events that make Edinburgh a one-of-a-kind winter destination.

From mist-shrouded, atmospheric strolls through the city’s Gothic and Georgian streets to early sunsets and the city’s icons painted during golden hour. And from braving the elements to exploring Edinburgh’s wild side to seasonal Scottish flavours and heart-warming drams, cosy escapes in unique and unusual accommodation to toe-tapping events for all the family with some of Scotland's signature celebrations - the campaign shines a light on the city, inviting everyone to enjoy the magic of winter in Edinburgh.

Targeting domestic overnight visitors, the campaign highlights experiences that can only be enjoyed, or are at their very best, during the winter months. Visitors can expect quieter streets, winter offers, thriving wildlife walks within easy reach of the city, the best of Scotland’s seasonal produce and unique events such as Burns Night, alongside the enduring charm of Edinburgh’s year-round heritage, culture and hospitality.

Forever Edinburgh is inviting visitors to discover the cities most atmospheric, authentic and unexpected experiences this winter.

Cllr Jane Meagher, leader of the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “Edinburgh in winter is like visiting a completely different city, one of striking contrasts, rich atmosphere and authentic local life.

“Through Stay Different, we want to inspire people to come beyond the festive season and discover what makes these months so special. From world-class dining, art galleries and performances, to invigorating winter walks and surprising outdoor adventures, there is no other season quite like it here. By encouraging visitors to explore beyond the familiar, we can support a more sustainable year-round visitor economy for our capital.”

At the heart of the campaign is an immersive new winter film, capturing the unexpected sides of the city and inspiring visitors to enjoy a truly memorable winter stay.

Delivered in partnership with local suppliers including BIG Partnership, Union Media and Spirit Media, the integrated campaign features high-impact digital content, advertising including out-of-home, video on demand, radio and PR.

A rolling programme of monthly creative themes will drive story-led web and social media content featuring an array of local tourism experiences, collaborative projects with some of the city’s most-loved businesses, and curated ‘Split Stay Stories’.

These themed long-stay itineraries form part of Forever Edinburgh’s ‘split cities’ concept, which shows how one trip to the capital can feel like several holidays in one. Visitors are encouraged to mix and match experiences, pairing culture with coast, adventure with relaxation, or food with nature, creating a stay that is richer, more diverse and truly memorable.

Running until 2028, Stay Different is a three-year programme designed to inspire longer, more meaningful stays in Edinburgh by highlighting the diversity of experiences across the capital’s neighbourhoods, supporting the city’s 2030 Edinburgh Tourism Strategy and promoting sustainable, year-round tourism. The campaign is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Plan your winter stay and discover a side of Edinburgh you’ve never seen before. Watch the new winter film at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6Ct3w1elc4 and explore itineraries at www.edinburgh.org/staydifferent.

Forever Edinburgh is also inviting local businesses to get involved with the campaign by showcasing their seasonal specials and unique winter offerings. To find out more, contact https://edinburgh.org/corporate-and-media/stay-different-media/