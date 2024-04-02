Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leither & Showman Frankie Mack Joins Forces With Moreish TV Showbiz Couple Craig and Debbie Stephens Before He Flies Out To Vegas Residency.

The Leith born entertainer has been taking some time away from performing in Tenerife to his many adoring fans to rehearse for his up and coming Against All Odds major gig on May 4th at Edinburgh's Assembly Rooms where tickets have been selling out very fast and decided to join forces with Edinburgh showbiz and TV couple Craig and Debbie Stephens on their TV show Moreish TV where frankie announced extra tickets were on sale under Moreish Mack tickets on a video with Craig aka 'Z'.

Frankie said: "Back on home turf to rehearse with the band ahead of the gig on May 4th and to join forces with the awesome 'Z and Saffire' aka Craig and Debbie to promote the gig as a Moreish TV exclusive makes sense as this couple are all about entertainment and Moreish TV is where it is at after appearing on there recently alongside Scots DJ Calvin Harris."

Frankie on his visit has also raised a huge amount of money for charity as £9k was handed to two great charities. He performed in Haddington then Tranent and raised the much needed cash for Prostate Cancer UK and Lammermuir Larder and recently became known for hitting the number 2 spot just behind Taylor Swift in the UK charts with his hit version of 'My Woman, My Woman My Wife'

Craig said: "We met Frankie when we were filming with Moreish TV at Edinburgh Fringe last year where he appeared and we instantly hit it off and we are VIP at the Space UK so we helped him secure the best slot with the team at the Space UK where Frankie will be performing on the Royal Mile live and direct and this will be covered on Moreish TV and we are all very excited about this."

Debbie added: "We never miss a golden opportunity and to have Frankie with us. A lovely friend as well as a performer, he means the world to us and the May 4th gig is selling fast but there are tickets still available so don't miss out on this very special evening with a full live band and dancers."

Frankie added: "Come see me in May and after August who knows as I'm giving up my time in Tenerife and moving back to Las Vegas to complete my following in the footsteps of Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra to take up residency there as a live performer."