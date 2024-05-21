Fort Kinnaird launches free book club with Musselburgh Library
In partnership with Musselburgh Library, the free sessions are hosted in Fort Kinnaird’s Caffè Nero, with participants discussing their current reads and all-time favourite novels while taking inspiration from others and enjoying a free hot drink.
The club meets on the last Thursday of every month, with the next session at Caffè Nero on Thursday 30th May, 10am – 11am.
The book club launch coincided with the return of the centre’s popular book swap, which saw over 300 books exchanged by the local community last year.
This year, in addition to the ‘Little Library’ of children’s books in the play area to exchange for free, there is also a dedicated area for novels for all ages to swap in Caffè Nero, with both book swaps available now.
Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said:“We’re so pleased to launch our new book club – it’s a pleasure to be able to bring the local community together to socialise and chat over a good book.
“A special thank you goes to Musselburgh Library and Caffè Nero for providing their expertise and a venue. We’re looking forward to the next session!”
Wilma Porteous, community librarian at Musselburgh Library, said:“We are passionate about the benefits of reading, both for wellbeing and education, and were delighted when Fort Kinnaird approached us to work on this book club together.
“Whether you’re into thrilling crime novels or prefer a literary classic, the book club is the perfect excuse to while away an hour with fellow readers.”
