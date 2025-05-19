Fort Kinnaird launches search for Edinburgh's biggest Stitch fan

Fort Kinnaird is on the hunt to find Edinburgh’s biggest Stitch fan ahead of the new Lilo & Stitch live action film coming to screens later this week (May 21).

To celebrate the film launch, the centre is giving away the ultimate VIP screening experience at ODEON, complete with six free cinema tickets alongside a huge bundle of Stitch-themed goodies, including soft toys, puzzles, and colouring supplies from retailers such as Primark, Smyths Toys and The Works – all worth more than £150.

Fans of all ages are encouraged to enter – it’s no secret that the Disney character has been a firm favourite since the original film was released 13 years ago in 2002, with themed clothing, accessories and homeware proving popular with shoppers.

To enter, fans of the loveable fictional character need to send their full name and a short description on what makes them the biggest Stitch fan to [email protected] by Monday, May 26. Parents or guardians of anyone under the age of 18 looking to take part will need to enter on their behalf.

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “We know many Lilo & Stitch fans are counting down the days to the new movie, with many set to head to the cinema on the opening weekend. To celebrate, it only seems fitting for us to find the ultimate Stitch superfan and treat them to a range of new Lilo & Stitch themed goodies, alongside a day out at the centre. Whether you can quote every line or just adore his mischievous charm, we want to hear from you!”

For more information on the competition, please find the terms & conditions here.

To plan your visit to Fort Kinnaird, please visit the website.