The Big Kid Circus spectacle is set to land at Fort Kinnaird for the first time next week – with each performance guaranteeing thrills, excitement and laughter.

From Wednesday June 5 – Sunday, June 9, the big top will be pitched in the car park at Fort Kinnaird, with several performances taking place each day.

The show, called ILLUMINATION, celebrates the extraordinary abilities all circus performers have and includes the first ever all-female ‘globe of death’ act in Europe.

Andrew Kinross, Outdoor Commercialisation Manager at Space and People, which has organised the event, said: “Customers have absolutely loved visiting the Big Kid Circus at other venues across the UK and we are thrilled to host the Big Kid Circus at Fort Kinnaird.

Fort Kinnaird to host Big Kid Circus.

“I’m in awe at how talented the performers are, I can’t wait to see what tricks they have up their sleeves this year. They’ve promised lots of surprises so I’m sure it will live up to its mayhem theme.”

Liam Smith, Centre Director at Fort Kinnaird, said:“We’re always looking for new and different experiences for our visitors and Big Kid Circus is just that. It will be a great summer’s day out for all of the family to enjoy and we look forward to welcoming everyone in the local area to see the show.”

Fort Kinnaird has advised walking or taking public transport to and from the event where possible. If travelling by car, please be aware that the car parks are likely to be busier than normal.

The Big Kid Circus will officially kick off on Wednesday, June 5 at 7pm. Following this, the dates and showtimes are as follows:

Thursday, June 6 at 4.45pm and 7.30pm

Friday, June 7 at 4.45pm and 7.30pm

Saturday, June 8 at 1pm, 4pm, and 7pm

Sunday, June 9 at 12.30pm and 3pm

The Box Office is open on site from 10am – 8pm from Monday, June 3.

Tickets range in price from £12.99 for adults, £10.99 for children and people aged 60+, while children under two can attend for free*. To avoid disappointment, tickets can be booked in advance via the Big Kid Circus website: https://www.bigkidcircus.co.uk/tickets/

Alternatively, tickets can be purchased from the box office at the circus, subject to availability. Wheelchair users and visitors with disabilities should call 07766552211 to discuss access arrangements and to book tickets in advance.

Terms and conditions about tickets and the event itself are also available via the Big Kid Circus website www.bigkidcircus.co.uk/events