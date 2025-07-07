Four dance shows at the Fringe to get you up on your feet

As Edinburgh Fringe Festival plans come together, these four dance shows from Hong Kong, New Zealand and Scotland's own home should be on your radar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Small Town Boys

ZOO Southside, Main House, 1- 17 Aug 2025 (not 4 & 11), 19.45 (20.45)

Set in the late 80s at the start of the AIDS epidemic, Dundee-based company Shaper/Caper’s production explores the importance of queer nightlife spaces and community in times of crisis. Inspired by the real-life experiences of writer, director, and choreographer Thomas Small, Small Town Boys follows a young man who leaves the quiet of his hometown in search of community, solace and joy in the bright lights of the big city. He finds it all within the vibrant LGBTQ+ community of the Paradise Nightclub, a sanctuary pulsing with life, music, and solidarity. But as the AIDS crisis deepens and is largely ignored by the Government, the party gives way to heartbreak, and the community must rely on each other more than ever. The show includes a community cast alongside eight dancers and toured Scottish nightclubs last year receiving the Creative Arts Award at the 2024 Proud Scotland Awards. This is its first time in Edinburgh and arrives at the Fringe as part of the Made in Scotland showcase.

The Butterfly Who Flew Into The Rave travels from New Zealand to delight international audiences.

The Butterfly Who Flew Into The Rave

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summerhall, Main Hall, 31 July – 25 Aug 2025 (not 6, 12 & 19), 18:05 (19:05)

Championing techno and rave culture through contemporary dance and movement, this high-energy queer dance celebration condenses the spirit of a three-day party into a relentless and seamless sixty minutes. Set to a pulsing soundtrack of Nocturbulous Behaviour by Detroit DJ Suburban Knight, which blends house, techno, and funk, three dancers push their bodies to the absolute limit, chasing euphoria through the pure joy of movement. The Butterfly Who Flew Into The Rave is a visceral spectacle: the human body at the mercy of music, passion, and the endless hunger for transcendence.

No Sugar No Milk (Prototyping)

Assembly George Square Studios, Studio 2, 8 – 17 Aug 2025 (not 12), 12.15 (13.15)

In a physical theatre and martial arts performance that intertwines dance, street art and circus influences, Hong Kong Soul headline company TS Crew transports audiences to the nostalgic, vibrant heart of a Hong Kong Cha Chaan Teng – a quintessential diner. In these iconic eateries, a cornerstone of Hong Kong’s cultural tapestry, stories of struggle, dreams, and belonging are shared over quick, affordable meals. No Sugar No Milk (Prototyping) transforms one of these humble diners – with its clink of ceramic cups, and aroma of milky tea and buttery pineapple buns – into a dynamic stage for an exploration of home, identity, and the restless drift of life, reflecting the city’s blend of East and West, tradition, and modernity. Returning to the Fringe following their Asian Arts Award-winning No Dragon No Lion, the company pushes the boundaries of their signature style with dynamic choreography and vibrant street art aesthetics. No Sugar No Milk merges physical prowess with heartfelt storytelling, drawing from Hong Kong’s cinematic daring and street-level grit.

HK Soul showcase - Triple Bill

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DB1 at Assembly @ Dance Base, 12 - 24Aug 2025 (not 18), 16.05 (17.05)

With a range of styles from contemporary, ballet, flamenco, street dance and waacking, three choreographers originally from Hong Kong take different approaches to navigate conflict, similarity, and vulnerability as strength. Each artist will present their original work, showcasing diverse styles and themes that reflect the vibrant cultural landscape of Hong Kong. Blue Ka Wing’s Re-Do Re-Do examines repetition and change through the narrative of a family’s coming-to-be. Justyne Li’s Does My Body Represent My Whole Self explore inner conflict and self-understanding with exploration and whispered secrets. Panda Waack’s Beautiful Chaos fuses waacking, flamenco, and contemporary dance in a raw journey through cultural displacement and emotional resilience.