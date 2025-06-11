Free online music lessons from Edinburgh Libraries

Edinburgh Libraries are now giving online access to ArtistWorks which offers users pre-recorded video music lessons from music professionals for all levels of ability.

Ever fancied learning the guitar or brushing up on your rusty violin skills? Then this is the service for you.

Other instruments include bass, mandolin, banjo, flute, trumpet, clarinet, French horn, piano, percussion, harmonica, cello, saxophone, ukulele, and drums.

Lessons are available in varied musical styles such as blues, bluegrass, jazz, rock, classical and country and vocal lessons are also available as well as DJ scratching techniques!

This new service accompanies the libraries’ musical instrument lending service where you can borrow a range of musical instruments from six libraries in the same manner that you borrow books. Both services are free to members of the library. For more information visit our website.

Not a member of the library, but want to use these services? Visit your local library to sign up for a membership card or join online today.

You’re eligible to use this service if you live, work or study in the EH postcode area. For any questions regarding this service please contact [email protected]