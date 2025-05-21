Free Pad Thai for Edinburgh Marathon Runners
Runners looking to refuel after completing the Marathon on Sunday can show their medal to enjoy a free Pad Thai when dining with another adult buying a full price meal.
Ian Leigh, Chaophraya's Managing Director, said, "We love the buzz that the Marathon brings to Edinburgh, and we’re pleased to be able to support runners in this small way.
“This is an incredible event that showcases the resilience and determination of the participants.
“We’re proud to be part of the Edinburgh community and want to offer runners a well-deserved taste of Thailand as a thank you for their inspiring efforts.”
The offer is available all day for dine-in only, with one Pad Thai per medal, subject to availability and at manager’s discretion.
To book, visit https://chaophraya.co.uk/thai-restaurant/edinburgh/reservations or call 0131 634 0023.