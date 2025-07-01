Free Soft Play Membership Returns with Under 5s Summer Coaching Promotion

Edinburgh Leisure is once again launching its popular Under 5s summer promotion to help families get a head start on the new school year while enjoying added value through free access to soft play facilities.

From 2 July to 27 July 2025, any customer who joins the Under 5s coaching programme will receive one month of free Soft Play membership at any of Edinburgh Leisure’s three soft play venues, valid from 1 to 31 August 2025. Existing Soft Play members who enrol in the coaching programme during this period will have their August Direct Debit payment waived.

The offer applies to all Under 5s coaching classes, subject to availability, including:

•Swimming: Swim Baby, Swim Toddler, Swim Nippers, Swim Pre-School, Jump and Dive

Under 5s taster sessions available at Edinburgh Leisure

•Tennis: Tennis Tots

•Football: Kick Starters, Mini-Kickers

•Athletics: Athletics Pre-School

•Gymnastics: Gym and Jump, Gym Nippers, Baby Nippers

•Multi-sport & Dance: Jump into Sport, Basketball Junior Ballers, Ballet Pre-School

To take advantage of the offer, customers simply need to sign up online for one of the qualifying classes. An upfront payment will be taken for the remainder of August, with the first Direct Debit collected in September.

Edinburgh Leisure has three soft play venues across the city at Tumbles at Portobello – which has recently undergone an exciting refurbishment, Clambers at the Royal Commonwealth Pool and Scrambles at Edinburgh’s International Climbing Arena. With designated baby, toddler, and junior zones, each soft play ensures fun and adventure for kids and a café for tasty treats and snacks for the adults and children.

Eligible customers will automatically receive their free Soft Play membership and will be notified via text message on 31 July. Soft Play cards can be collected on the first visit to Clambers, Tumbles, or Scrambles Soft Plays.

Terms and conditions apply and customers who have left the coaching programme after 31 May 2025 are not eligible for this promotion. Due to limited availability in classes for entry stages in the Junior programme, this soft play offer is only available for Under 5s.

For more information or to book a class, visit:

https://www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/coaching-activities/