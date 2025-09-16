Hendersons, in collaboration with charity V for Life, is delighted to mark the one-year anniversary of its monthly lunch club for older vegans and vegetarians. Since its first gathering last September, the club has grown into an important social and dining fixture – a place where people can share great food, make friends, and feel part of a like-minded community.

Kim Stringer, V for Life’s Director (Scotland), explains: “We know that loneliness can often affect older adults, however events like this lunch club help foster meaningful connections over a shared passion for good, healthy food. It’s not just about the food – it’s about building a supportive community of like-minded people.”

The monthly meet-ups have created lasting friendships. Some members now arrange outings beyond the lunch club – including a sunny group visit to Ananda animal sanctuary.

Lorraine and David, regular attendees, say: “It’s a lovely, friendly bunch of people who have the same ethos as us. We always look forward to going every month, enjoying a chat over lovely food. So glad that we joined this group.”

Friendship on the Menu as Vegan Lunch Club Turns One

For others, it has been a welcoming way to settle into a new area. Wendy, who joined recently, notes: “Apart from the obvious – meeting new people when I’m new to the area – I’ve really enjoyed the food, and having shared interests makes conversation easy. Hendersons is a great venue to support too, and I look forward to our next meeting.”

Hendersons owner Barrie Henderson shares this enthusiasm: “V for Life is a fantastic organisation and we are so happy to collaborate with them. The lunch clubs are a great way for people to meet up, make friends and build community – all things we are passionate about too.”

Event highlights include:

Delicious vegan food for just £12 – choose from freshly made soup and salad, hearty soup with an open sandwich, a sandwich and salad, or creamy vegan Mac ‘n’ Cheese.

Friendly company – meet fellow older vegans and vegetarians in a welcoming atmosphere.

Healthy eating – enjoy nutritious, wholesome dishes designed with wellbeing in mind.

Don’t miss our special anniversary lunch – a chance to connect, share stories, and celebrate plant-based living together.

Future lunch club dates are October 13, November 10 and December 8. You can call, email or visit the restaurant to make a reservation.

V for Life is the UK charity championing older vegans and vegetarians – helping people live in line with their values for life. We’re more than a charity – we’re a community. From protecting and promoting the vegan and vegetarian way of life for generations to come, to offering practical support when it matters most, our work goes far beyond what’s on the plate.