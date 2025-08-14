FRINGE 2025: The Most Thought-Provoking Shows You Shouldn’t Miss
Odds Are
Venue: Assembly Roxy
Smita Russell blends mathematics, myth, and personal grief in a smart, genre-defying solo piece. Using humour and honesty, she unpacks life’s apparent randomness with an elegant thread of logic and emotion. A compelling show that walks the line between science and soul-searching.
Buzz
Venue: Assembly Rooms
Trish Lyons brings her debut one-woman show, described as a “stand‑up tragedy,” to the Fringe. In Buzz, she uses dark humour, poetic storytelling, and handcrafted props to confront a series of harrowing events – being stalked in Toronto, witnessing a suicide in London, suffering a breakdown and time in a mental hospital. The show moves between past and present, treating language as both balm and witness, and ultimately stands as a hymn to survival and the redemptive power of art.
No Good Drunk
Venue: Pleasance Courtyard
Stacie Burrows brings a deeply personal tale of generational addiction to life with Southern Gothic flair. Combining storytelling, music and visuals, No Good Drunk explores how families carry their ghosts - and how one woman chose to stop the cycle. Haunting, poetic, and quietly defiant.
NIUSIA
Venue: Summerhall
A standout at this year’s festival, NIUSIA is Beth Paterson’s tribute to her grandmother, a Holocaust survivor. Using verbatim text, music, and memory, Paterson creates a deeply moving portrait of survival, womanhood, and intergenerational strength. It's intimate, honest, and unforgettable.
I Was a German
Venue: ZOO Southside
Clare Fraenkel revisits her grandfather’s flight from Nazi Germany, weaving in her own questions of identity, nationality, and belonging in post‑Brexit Britain. I Was a German is reflective, historically grounded and politically current - a family history told with grace and urgency.
Falling: A Disabled Love Story
Venue: Pleasance Courtyard
Aaron Pang offers a refreshingly candid look at life after a spinal cord injury, combining humour and vulnerability to explore sex, relationships, and the body. Falling is not just a love story - it’s a reframing of disability that feels vital, honest and gently radical.
In Summary
This year’s most thought-provoking Fringe shows are personal, political, and powerfully relevant. From ancestral memory to modern-day reckoning, these performances prove that theatre still has the power to change how we see the world - and ourselves.