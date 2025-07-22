Fringe debut for The Flying Bubble Show promises wonder, awe and uplift for all ages

This August, a unique new family production is set to float into the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The Flying Bubble Show, created and performed by Maxwell the Bubbleologist, will run from the 2nd to the 23rd August (excluding the 12th of August) at the Underbelly Circus Hub – The Beauty, with daily performances at 3.10pm.

Nominated for Best Family Show at the 2024 Brighton Fringe, The Flying Bubble Show combines bubble artistry, aerial choreography, live storytelling and sensory theatre to create a fully immersive experience. Audiences can expect a visual feast that appeals to all ages, blending physical spectacle with emotional depth.

At the heart of the show is Maxwell’s personal journey, beginning in South Africa where he grew up surrounded by the magic of fringe festivals. Drawing from real-life events, the performance explores themes of curiosity, perseverance and discovering joy in unexpected places. His story is told through soaring movement, dynamic lighting, music and thousands of shimmering bubbles.

This is Maxwell’s first Edinburgh Fringe appearance, though he has already performed to captivated audiences across Europe, India, Australia and the United States. His mastery of bubble science and performance art has evolved into a truly international career that bridges circus, theatre and education.

The production is designed to resonate with children and adults alike. While young audiences are drawn into the fantastical visuals and physical comedy, older viewers connect with the show’s deeper emotional moments and artistic craftsmanship.

Maxwell’s path to performance was anything but direct. After leaving South Africa at 18 with limited resources, he travelled through the UK, Ireland and the US working a range of jobs and gradually discovering his talent for engaging children and manipulating bubbles. A last-minute booking for a birthday party in London marked the unexpected start of a new chapter.

From local parties and park performances to international bookings and sell-out festival shows, Maxwell’s work has developed into a powerful, multifaceted theatrical experience. His performances now incorporate aerial acrobatics, storytelling and sound design, along with a strong sense of purpose.

In addition to his live shows, Maxwell has also pioneered the world’s first Soap Bubble Planetarium, a dome-based projection experience that takes audiences inside the physics and beauty of bubbles through filmed footage and immersive light play.

The Flying Bubble Show is suitable for families, school groups and anyone looking to rediscover their sense of wonder. With a run throughout August and a captivating blend of science, emotion and performance, it is expected to be a standout production in this year’s family programme.

The Flying Bubble show will be at the Underbelly Circus Hub The Beauty at 3.10pm for the entire fringe for tickets go to www.edfringe.com